



Kiev’s city council is weighing up whether to name a street in the Ukrainian capital after Volodymyr Kubiyovych, a known Nazi collaborator and SS Officer during World War Two.

Kubiyovych’s name was by far the most popular choice amongst locals – receiving a plurality of more than 30 percent of the vote in his favor. The news further embarrasses the corporate media and Western governments who have repeatedly claimed that Nazis and Neo-Nazis are not prevalent in the country being currently bolstered by American tax dollars.

The option to rename the street in Kubiyovych’s honor has since been delayed by the mayor of Kiev, after complaints made by Eduard Dolinsky, the Director of the Ukrainian-Jewish Committee, as well as Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky.

A final decision is now to be made, with the opportunity to rename it after Kubiyovych remaining a possibility.

Who was Volodymyr Kubiyovych?

Kubiyovych is a revered figure amongst Ukrainian nationalists and Azov Battalion Neo-Nazis.

He was one of the most prevalent Ukrainians to collaborate with the Nazis, as well as serving as head of the Ukrainian Central Committee in Nazi-occupied Krakow.

Kubiyovych, while in post in Krakow, collaborated closely with Hans Frank, the Governor General of Nazi-occupied Poland, and a man latter convicted for War crimes and participation in the Holocaust at the Nuremberg trials.

He also was integral to the formation of the Waffen SS Galizien, a German fighting division comprised mainly of Ukrainians wearing the contemporaneously familiar blue and yellow.

An Oath to Hitler.

The oath of the division stated: “I swear before God this holy oath, that in the battle against Bolshevism, I will give absolute obedience to the commander in chief of the German armed forces, Adolf Hitler, and as a brave soldier I will always be prepared to lay down my life for this oath.”

As stated by the Jerusalem Post, “[s]hould a road in [Kiev] indeed be named after him, it will not be the first time that Ukraine has chosen to honor Kubiyovych.”

“In 2000, a pre-stamped envelope was issued by the Ukrainian postal service in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth, and in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, a plaque honoring the Nazi official still stands,” the Post adds.

In May 2021, a march of 300 people was organized in Lviv – now a popular place for Western media. Attendees waved Nazi banners, forcing the country’s president to issue a statement that oddly condemned the “embroidery” on the banners, rather than the rally, nor the Galizien unit.

In stunning revelations this week, veteran news reporter Seymour Hersh revealed that Zelensky and his allies are embezzling massive amounts of U.S. cash to enrich themselves, purchasing luxury cars, as well as dealing with Russia to continue the war.



