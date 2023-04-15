Leftists ‘Eviscerated’ Pro-Trump Yuengling. Now They’re Desperate to Defend Foreign-Owned Bud Light.





Left-wing activists and journalists have by turns condemned and mocked the backlash against Bud Light – but they weren’t so shy about dragging conservative beer-makers through the mud themselves.

Yuengling: American Beer.

The left – now alleging “it’s just beer!” – viciously attacked then-73-year-old Dick Yuengling after he told Eric Trump “our guys are behind your father” in 2016. Yuengling’s family have been running the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania – the oldest in America – for five generations.

“GOOD BYE, Yuengling Brewery,” raged Brian Simms, a gay Democrat state legislator.

“Supporting Yuengling Brewery, that uses my dollars to bolster a man, and an agenda, that wants to punish me for being a member of the LGBT community and punish the black and brown members of my community for not being white, is something I’m too smart and too grown up to do,” he ranted at the time.

“D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. believes that an agenda that is anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, anti-racial minority and anti-equality is best for them and that tells me all I need to know about what they think is best for their own customers.”

“[T]he problem with mixing a business brand with politics — whether the subject is same-sex marriage, gender identity and especially issues and figures as polarizing as Donald Trump — is that you run the risk of alienating your consumers,” lectured the Washington Post at the time.

Conversely, WaPo published a column on the recent Dylan Mulvaney controversy suggesting it was an “obvious” business move for Bud Light given the size of the transgender influencer’s social media following and the number of young Americans who now identify as trans or “non-binary”.

The misleadingly-named Men’s Journal took the 2016 opportunity to denounce Dick Yuengling as a “problematic figure” and list the “many other reasons you should stop drinking Yuengling right now” besides its producer’s endorsement of Trump.

“I didn’t expect it would be such a big story,” Yuengling said of the furore in 2017.

“The boy [Eric Trump] just wanted a tour, so I said, ‘Sure.’ But then it got picked up by the media. They really eviscerated us in Philly,” he lamented.

Bud Light: Foreign Fizz.

Bud Light was bought out along with the rest of the Budweiser operation by a Belgium-based multinational in a hostile takeover over a decade ago. Naturally, it has taken on a new, “truly inclusive” direction by Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, who believed the “fratty” brand had become “out of touch”.

Leaving aside embarrassing revelations of her own “fratty” past, Heinerscheid’s decision to try and reconnect with the masses by partnering with Biden-linked transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney backfired massively, with conservatives and right-leaning celebrities like Kid Rock blasting the move – literally as well as figuratively – and the market cap of Bud Light’s parent company sliding by $4 billion.

Leftists have been swift to decry or minimize Bud Light’s financial woes, with the likes of Vox insisting the backlash is “ludicrous” but “probably” not a “big deal” for the brand. The perennially smug Stephen Colbert suggested conservatives switch to a penis-shaped alternative to Bud in the latest testament to his my-aching-sides hilarity.



