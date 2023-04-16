‘Build-a-Bear’ is Selling Drag Queen Teddy Bears.





Children’s toy store Build-a-Bear is selling RuPaul-themed drag queen teddies in a supposedly adults-only section of its website dubbed the ‘Bear Cave’.

The RuPaul Bear Gift Set features a teddy wearing a blonde wig, the garish lipstick and eyeshadow synonymous with the drag scene, with a gold sequin dress and heels.

Drag queens have become a key battleground in the Western culture wars in recent years, as leftist activists increasingly insist that it is vital to expose children to often highly-sexualised drag performances from the cradle to college, in venues including schools and public libraries.

RuPaul Charles, 62, is perhaps the most recognizable drag queen worldwide, with his RuPaul’s Drag Race television show spawning multiple spin-offs and hosting the likes of Justin Trudeau, who used an appearance on its Canadian iteration to promote diversity and mass migration.

Build-a-Bear’s decision to partner with the drag queen comes at a time when conservatives are increasingly pushing back against woke corporations pushing 2SLGBTQI+ content. Bud Light, for example, has cost its parent company billions with an “inclusive” campaign centered on transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, while Lego has earned parents’ ire with a campaign promoting various gender identities and adult concepts such as “identify[ing] as pansexual” on social media.

Build-a-Bear’s drag queen teddy is not aimed at children, being sold on an adults-only section of its website most parents are likely unaware of, dubiously titled ‘The Bear Cave’.

The Bear Cave is easily accessible from Build-a-Bear’s main website, however, with potential customers merely having to click its logo at the top of the site to be taken to a page informing them that “[t]he Bear Cave™ is filled with unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts, intended for shoppers 18 and older” and inviting them to click a ‘Continue’ button if they wish to proceed.

Much of the content in the ‘Cave’ actually seems likely to appeal to minors, including bears based on the Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel franchises, and children’s movie The Night Before Christmas.

“Mama Ru makes her debut on the Build-A-Bear mainstage in the form of the first-ever RuPaul Bear!” the Bear Cave declares proudly of its RuPaul offering, in language which appears to imply further drag queen teddies are on the way.

“Give our ultra cute RuPaul gifts to surprise any of your friends obsessed with the hit franchise. And remember — if you can’t love yourself, how are you gonna love somebody else?” it adds.

Build-a-Bear was founded and remains headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with annual revenue in excess of $350 million, as well as employing over 5,000 staff. It’s founder, Maxine Clark, is a Democratic Party donor and sits on the board of the globalist ‘New America’ pressure group, as well as on the board of U.S. state media entity, PBS. New America’s funding comes predominantly from the Ford Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. State Department (aka public tax dollars), as well as prospective Ron DeSantis backer Reid Hoffman.



