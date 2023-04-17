Elon Musk Reveals U.S. Government Previously Had Access to Your Twitter Direct Messages.





Federal government agencies had access to vast amounts of people’s private information through Twitter before he bought out the tech company, Elon Musk revealed in an exclusive interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday evening.

This Orwellian feature of pre-Musk Twitter included access to people’s private direct messages (DMs), he explained:

JUST IN: Elon Musk has said "Various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter, including to the users' direct messages." pic.twitter.com/NmDFePkWrY — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 16, 2023

“The degree to which… various government agencies had effectively full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind,” Musk stated, in a clip released by Tucker Carlson Tonight.

This news came after Musk began disclosing thousands of files last October, exposing Twitter’s strong support of censorship for those on the right – what Matt Taibbi called “censorship-industrial complex.”

The extent of access has been hitherto unknown and will no doubt be shocking to many who have long suspected federal involvement in the activities and censorship of the site.

Despite his free speech credentials, Musk has scarcely been able to avoid criticism of his own for his running of the social media giant, especially from Taibbi himself.

Over the last month Twitter locked access to its Application Programming Interface (API) so that ostensible competitor websites like Substack were stifled on the San Francisco-based platform. This led to a backlash, with people like Taibbi quitted Twitter entirely.

At the same time, Musk has “lost” the tweets of state-funded propaganda outlets such as the Canadian Broadcasting Network, and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

When Musk first took over Twitter, The National Pulse revealed, however, that Chinese Communist investors were linked with the deal:

Among the companies providing billions in investment is the Chinese Communist Party-linked cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, whose aggregate equity commitment totals $500,000,000.

…

Another Twitter investor, Sequoia Capital – which contributed $800,000,000 – also has deep Chinese Communist Party links through its personnel and companies it funds.

Sequoia Capital China founder Neil Shen has attended high-level Chinese Communist Party strategy meetings, and his fund backs companies including TikTok parent company ByteDance, sanctioned Chinese drone maker DJI, and controversial genomics firm BGI, which has been accused by U.S. intelligence officials of trying to steal Americans’ personal genetic information.



