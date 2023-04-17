Seidler Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in California, has taken a minority stake in a conglomerate of 10 firms. They include Public Opinion Strategies, a leading Republican polling firm; GuidePost Strategies, a bipartisan lobbying firm; and Bullpen Strategy Group, a consulting firm led by the GOP operative Joe Pounder.

Seidler’s investment will allow the conglomerate — known as GP3 Partners — to buy more companies in an effort to become a bigger player in Washington, said Darrell Lauterbach, GP3’s president and chief executive. The idea is to serve clients better by offering wider array of services under one umbrella.

“We’ve got 10 firms now,” Lauterbach said in an interview. “We will have probably 16 in fairly short order.”

Lauterbach ran his own mergers and acquisitions firm – DL Advisors – from Washington, D.C. The DL Advisors website is clear about Lauterbach’s background, stating: “As head of M&A for Golden Telecom (formerly – NASDAQ: GLDN), a George Soros-owned telecom company, Darrell led a consolidation and acquisition roll-up. The company spun out from the parent and executed the first NASDAQ listed IPO of a Russian-based telecom company.” [Emphasis added].

Moreover, Seidler Equity Partners lists as its second partner on its website none other than Tobin Ryan, brother of the wildly anti-Trump former Speaker Paul Ryan, now a senior executive at Fox News and also recently a Seidler advisor.

Another GP3 partner – Rich Beeson – “served as the Political Director for Romney for President in 2011-2012 and as the Deputy Campaign Manager for Marco Rubio for President in 2015-2016.”

MUST READ:  THE BEST IS YET TO COME: Republicans Gained SUPERMAJORITIES in 3 States In Recent Weeks.

In Their Own Words.

POS/GP3 leadership has been less than shy about their feelings about Donald Trump, and more than happy to hype Florida governor Ron DeSantis, raising serious questions about the ethics of their polling, as well as McClatchy’s release of the information as a news story without declaring the motivations and interests – let alone the cross tab data – from the uniparty pollster.