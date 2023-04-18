DATA: 54% of Americans Back Bud Light Boycott, Including Nearly 1 in 3 Democrats.





A majority of Americans support the ongoing boycott of Bud Light following its decision to use transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in its latest promotion campaign, according to data just released by Rasmussen Reports.

Almost half of Democrats surveyed this week – 44 percent – have favorable views on the boycott, which has lead to a loss of billions for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, the parent company of Bud Light.

Twenty-nine percent of Democrat voters say they “strongly support” the boycott, with another 15 percent “somewhat supporting” it.

Indeed, those in favor the Bud Light boycott outnumber those against it. Only 43 percent of Democrats are against it. That figure was split, too, with 30 percent being “strongly against,” and 13 percent “somewhat against,” the boycott.

Asked: “[d]o you think major corporations give too much attention Too much or not enough attention to transgender issues?” Democrats also said there is in fact “too much” attention on transgender issues, with 67 percent of Republicans concurring.

Just 22 percent of Democrats said that “not enough” attention is given by corporations on transgender issues – less than a quarter of the current administration’s voters.

The only demographic to remotely support the Bud Light decision was 18-39 year olds, one third of whom said the move made them more likely to buy Bud Light, 26 percent said it made them less likely to buy the “beer”, and 39 percent said it made no difference.

The Anheuser-Busch Response.

Although falling silent for some time, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch recently spoke publicly about the affair.

Brendan Whitworth – a former CIA officer who is curiously now the head of the beer company – issued a statement in which he said that he “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people… we are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Sadly for Mr Whitworth and Bud Light, it seems the only thing that has united Americans is the support of the Bud Light boycott. And this attitude, as demonstrated by Rasmussen’s survey, is not going away quickly.

Readers can sign up to Rasmussen’s in-depth reporting, here.



