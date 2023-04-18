The United Nations Says Minors Can Consent to Sex, and Anti-Trans Activism Should Be CRIMINALIZED.





The United Nations – which receives around $12 billion dollars a year (a quarter of its total) in funding from American taxpayers – has published a report declaring that children can consent to sex “in fact, if not in law” and that this should be reflected in the enforcement, or rather non-enforcement, of age of consent laws.

The grotesque report by the International Commission of Jurists — “60 eminent judges and lawyers from all regions of the world” — was launched by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) on International Women’s Day, and centers chiefly on how criminal law should be applied (or not applied) to sexual activities.

The news comes as major corporations and governments around the world seem to support the sexualization of children, and in many cases even threaten to remove them from their parents if their agenda is not allowed to be freely taught in schools.

Leave Them Kids Alone.

“Consensual sexual conduct, irrespective of the type of sexual activity, the sex/gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression of the people involved or their marital status, may not be criminalized in any circumstances,” the report insists, adding that “[c]onsensual same-sex, as well as consensual different-sex sexual relations, or consensual sexual relations with or between trans, non-binary and other gender diverse people, or outside marriage – whether pre-marital or extramarital – may, therefore, never be criminalized.”

The language suggests the report’s authors are concerned with the criminalization of activities such as adultery and sodomy, although one or both are in fact prohibited in many UN countries, and this has not stopped some of them — China, Algeria, and Pakistan, among others — from being appointed to the UN Human Rights Council.

But what the authors are truly concerned with is alarmingly revealed in subsequent paragraphs, with readers being eased into their agenda with a vague injunction that the “prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner” before it is fully revealed:

Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.

Ages of consent exist because minors are rightly considered incapable of giving informed consent. Particularly if they are vulnerable, or have been groomed. Alas, the report doubles down, demanding that “the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of [minors] to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.”

United Nonces.

That the UN would in any way promote the decriminalization of pedophilic activity in any circumstances is especially troubling given its own grim history of preying on children.

United Nations Peacekeepers, in particular, are notorious for perpetrating rapes and gang-rapes against children, and even forming sex rings to perpetuate and profit from such abuse in countries like Haiti.

A report by the Associated Press in 2017 discussed a ring comprised of a shocking 134 peacekeepers, for example, and found very few were ever given so much as a slap on the wrist for their crimes.

Similar behavior has been reported in Africa and even Europe, with “NATO soldiers, UN police, and Western aid workers operat[ing] with near impunity in exploiting the victims of the sex traffickers” in Kosovo when they flooded into the Serbian province in 1999, according to a report by the Guardian, helping a marginal sex slavery scene flourish into a major industry.

Decriminalise What?

The UN report did not limit itself to merely normalizing pedophilia, also calling for the decriminalization of other questionable activities.

This included not just decriminalizing the possession or cultivation of drugs for personal use, “including by anyone under the age of 18 or while pregnant”, but also “non-disclosure of HIV status”, exposing others to HIV, and even HIV transmission, except in limited circumstances.

Left-dominated California is well ahead on this agenda already, having passed legislation downgrading the knowing or intentional exposure of others to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor in 2017, and decriminalizing the knowing donation of HIV-infected blood.

The UN report also insisted that “[n]o one may be held criminally liable for consensual practices aiming to assist others with the exploration, free development and/or affirmation of sexual orientation or gender identity” — which would likely rule out legislation banning transgender hormone therapy and surgery for minors.

Conversely, the report recommended that “[p]ractices aiming to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression… may be addressed through other provisions in the criminal law.”



