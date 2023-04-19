Most Americans Now Suspect Federal Agents Provoked Jan 6th, Says Poll Data.





A large majority of Americans now suspect that U.S. federal agents provoked the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol, according to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports.

Nearly two-thirds, 65 percent, of likely U.S. voters, think the events at the Capitol were provoked following the release of the videotapes by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight in March. This represents an increase of 4 points since March 2nd, when Rasmussen last polled on the issue.

Just 12 percent of all surveyed thought that it is “not at all likely” that undercover agents helped provoke the Capitol riot – less than one-eighth of the American voter base.

Perhaps surprisingly, on the same question, Rasmussen discovered a majority of Democrat voters, 59 percent, believe it was either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that “undercover government agents helped provoke” the incident.

Among Republican voters the number is even higher, with 60 percent thinking it is “very likely” and another 14 percent “somewhat likely” – a total of 3 in 4 voters.

Despite the lack of mainstream media coverage of the videos exposed by Tucker Carlson, only eight percent of those surveyed have “not at all” followed the news whereas a majority of 68 percent have followed the news either “very closely” or “somewhat closely.”

A major impact of the tapes, not covered by the mainstream media, was the early release of Jacob Chansley, the “Q Anon Shaman,” who was sentenced to 41 months in prison at the end of March.

The National Pulse was the first news outlet in the world to being debunking the narrative around January 6th, just a few days after the incident occurred. The Pulse also revealed the lies of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortes surrounding the events of the day, as well as popularizing the term “regime” to use in lieu of “administration” after the event.

The National Pulse’s reporting on the death of officer Brian Sicknick also forced corrections out of the corporate media, as well as correcting the record on the fact that President Trump called for National Guard forces to be deployed ahead of the day, whereas Speaker Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser objected. The ensuing militarization of Washington, D.C. cost taxpayers over half a billion dollars.

The January 6th narrative has only become more bizarre since, with suspected FBI informant Ray Epps giving one of the strangest testimonies to the January 6th Committee that one could have expected in his situation. Read more here.



