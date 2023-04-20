Soros Non-Profits Conspiring to Keep Trump OFF THE BALLOT in 2024 Using Anti-Confederate Law from 1868.





Two non-profits which have received funding from George Soros’s behemoth Open Society Foundations are going to court to try and ban Donald Trump from running for President again using laws originally intended to exclude Confederate rebels from federal office.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and the ironically named ‘Free Speech for People’ group are seeking to use the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – ratified in 1868 – to stop the former president making a second run at the White House in 2024, instead of letting the American publicz decide at the ballot box.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which concerns ‘Disqualification from Holding Office’, states the following:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability. “We have had two major insurrections in this country. One was the Civil War, which gave rise to Section 3. And one was Jan. 6,” said CREW chief counsel Donald Sherman in comments to the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post. CREW’s allies in Free Speech for People have previously brought challenges against Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and former representative Madison Cawthorn, although the Greene failed in court and the Cawthorn case was abandoned when he lost a primary challenge. MUST READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pro-DeSantis Poll Conducted by Bush, Romney, Rove, Ryan, and Even Soros-Linked Operatives. “What these undemocratic organizations are doing is blatant election interference and tampering,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, of the legal action. “They are not even trying to hide it anymore and it is sad they want to deprive the American people of choosing Donald Trump — the overwhelming front-runner by far — as their President. History will not judge them kindly.” Follow the Money. Curiously missing from the Washington Post coverage of the Section 3 campaign is any real discussion of the background of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Free Speech for People. Both, it turns out, are backed by the Democrat-affiliated ActBlue organization, which enabled fundraising for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Inevitably, both also turn out to have received money from Open Society Foundations, the jewel in the crown of George Soros’s multi-billion Open Society Foundations organization. Soros, a Hungarian-born plutocrat and convicted insider trader, is a major funder of leftist causes the world over, with his status as the premier donor to a political action committee that spent at least $500,000 on the election campaign of Alvin Bragg — the district attorney currently dragging Trump through the courts in Manhattan — becoming a prominent news item in recent weeks.



