Data Reveals Most Americans Suspect Cheating in Their Elections.





Most American voters suspect that recent elections have been affected by “cheating,” according to a recent survey from Rasmussen Reports.

In the poll, Rasmussen found that 60 percent of U.S. voters think it’s likely that cheating affected America’s mid-term elections. Of those 60 percent, 37 percent answered that it was “very likely” – including 24 percent, almost one quarter, of Democrat voters.

Republicans are more certain of election interference, however, with 78 percent thinking it is either “very likely” or “somewhat likely.”

A little over a third of voters, 37 percent, think it’s either “not very likely” or “not at all likely” that cheating affected the results.

Only 26 percent of Democrats thought it “not at all likely,” showing a strong contrast in Democratic opinions.

Widespread Voter Fraud Being Ignored?

Rasmussen also asked “how likely is it that state and federal officials are ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud?”

According to those surveyed, 62 percent said that it’s likely officials are ignoring evidence of election fraud.

Thirty-seven percent believe that it’s “very likely,” and another 25 percent think it “somewhat likely;” more than one fifth of Democrats, 22 percent, believe it’s “very likely.”

Only 21 percent of all voters believe it is “not at all likely” that evidence is being ignored by federal officials.

Mail-in-Voting.

When asked “which is more important,” either “making it easier for everybody to vote” or “making sure there is no cheating in elections,” Rasmussen found that 60 percent thought avoiding cheating is more important.

This indicates a growing support for better certified elections by means such as voter ID, something which even Britain has recently introduced.

Sixty-four percent of Black Americans – just under two-thirds – also agree that making sure there’s no cheating is more important. This comes despite the constant mainstream reporting that voter ID is either “racist” or “disproportionately harm[s] voters of color.”

Only 39 percent think it more important that it is easier for everyone to vote.



