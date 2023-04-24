Facebook Censors Seymour Hersh’s Bombshell Ukraine Reports, Citing Nina Jankowicz’s Govt-Backed ‘DisInfo’ Group.





Veteran news man Seymour Hersh’s recent revelations regarding Ukraine’s $400 million embezzlement have been censored as “false information” by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, despite no evidence to the contrary existing.

In order to label the report as “false”, Facebook cited the opinion of so-called “independent fact-checker,” StopFake.org, a Ukraine-based group funded by the U.S. government, as well as the British embassy in Ukraine, and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

‘StopFake’ was also once home to Nina Jankowicz – the far-left activists who briefly held the position executive director of President Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” also known as the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Jankowicz was humiliated after an awareness campaign by right-wing reporter Jack Posobiec.

Embezzlement.

Hersh – a Pulitzer-prize-winning reporter responsible for exposing the My Lai massacre, as well as the lies surrounding the sabotage of the Nordstream pipeline – recently claimed the Ukrainian government had embezzled at least $400 million and that the U.S. government confronted Zelenskyy and his accomplices about this directly.

Shortly after the revelations, U.S. regime-outlet POLITICO began publishing warnings to Zelensky over his long-term stability.

Nonetheless, StopFake argues Hersh’s report amounts to misinformation as it was not published on a “legacy outlet,” but rather his own SubStack page. As a result, Facebook has labelled the allegations “false,” despite offering nothing to refute the substantive claims.

“Fact-Checking”.

StopFake’s claim to independence is dubious at best, as a Western-funded watchdog created to combat “Russian disinformation.”

The group is coordinated by Poynter – one of the largest “fact-checking” organizations which has previously been exposed as running their operations from shanty-towns in third-world countries, often employing people with no background in news reporting or research to strike down experienced Western reporters challenging government narratives.

Poynter even currently collaborates with TikTok to censor any dissent on climate change.

StopFake was even funded by British government to “eas[e] tensions instigated by propaganda and misinformation” – a fact it celebrates openly.

Another donor to the group is that of the International Renaissance Foundation, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by George Soros which is also part of the Open Society Foundations international network.

By marking the report by Hersh as misinformation, Facebook is suggesting that StopFake is correct, despite the lack of evidence. The social site’s algorithm now blocks the piece from becoming more widely disseminated. In other words: outright government-backed, pro-war censorship.

“Whatever the case,” as insists Michael Shellenberger on his own Substack, “it should not be up to Facebook to decide [whether Hersh is wrong].”



