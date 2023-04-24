Fox Loses Nearly A BILLION in Value on News of Tucker Carlson Exit.





The Fox Corporation lost more than $962 million dollars in market value in the moments following news of Tucker Carlson’s departure, according to Markets Insider.

Tucker Carlson has been one of the most popular conservatives in American politics since his show on Fox News began in 2016. Regardless, network announced this afternoon that it would “part ways” with the host, thanking him for his service to the network.

Following the announcement, Fox Corporation stock fell by nearly 5 per cent, or from $33.71 per share to $31.86, with the decision to “part ways” with Carlson not being popular with grassroots conservatives.

Rival network CNN, meanwhile, has parted ways with Don Lemon on less than amicable terms, with the leftist host claiming he found out he was being “terminated” through his again, and complained that no one in management “had the decency to tell me directly.”

CNN initially announced that Lemon would “forever be a part of the CNN family,” thanking him for “his contributions over the past 17 years” and claiming they would be “cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

This was followed by a rather terser message disputing his account of the split, however, with the network insisting that his social media post was “inaccurate” and that he “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

His departure is yet to have quite the same impact on CNN, either financially or politically, as Carlson’s departure from Fox, with owners Warner Bros. Discovery seeing little noticeable movement on the stock market.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023



