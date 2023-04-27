Musk’s Twitter Bans Account That Created ‘Pride Flag For Pedos’.





The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has suspended an account pushing a pride flag for pedophiles or the euphemistically monikered ‘Youth Attracted Persons’ (YAPs), stating that such content is “not tolerated on this platform.”

The account, @ZeebDemon – which has since been removed by Twitter – posted on April 25, “Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate. I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (Youth Attracted Person) pride flag I designed almost a year ago.”

“I wanted to stray from the oft used horizontal bars motif, but only a little. I wanted to retain some familiarity,” the account added.

🚨 New pedo flag and “orientation” just dropped. Meet the “YAP” community: Youth Attracted Persons. According to them, they are oppressed, and you are a hateful, fascist bigot if you oppose them. Normalizing pedophilia was always the goal. They are the next victim class. pic.twitter.com/4payE37QMW — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

“Alice Day” refers to an unofficial pedophile pride day celebrated on April 25.

According to Snopes, which once claimed that Alice Day “is not widely celebrated by child molesters every year,” the date was chosen in reference to Lewis Carroll, author of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Carroll, a man who took over 1,500 photos of children either “nude or semi-nude,” is believed to have met a four-year-old girl called Alice, with whom he was infatuated, on April 25, 1856.

The same account responsible for the pedophilia pride flag, added some other very disturbing remarks, such as “[a]ttraction is not abuse. And Abuse is not love. Love is love.”

According to the suspended Twitter user, society’s fight against pedophilia is “hate” and “fascism,” and the meaning of “pride” is to stand up to such oppression.

“Hey hate. Dismantle systemic oppression. Stand in solidarity against bigotry, against fascism. But never forget that love is love, and you deserve love. Especially from yourself. That’s what pride means to me.”

Fortunately, Twitter did not agree. Musk was quickly flooded with complaints, and soon took the tweet down.

‘Minor Attracted Persons’.

In recent years, pro-pedophile activists have attempted to shift the terminology related to their perversions. Terms such as YAP or MAP – Minor Attracted Person – have crept into academic circles, the media, and even political youth wings.

Last year, John Hopkins University faced backlash following the appointment of Professor Allyn Walker, someone who has defended pedophiles as “minor attracted persons.” Professor Walker was even appointed after being forced out of Virginia’s Old Dominion University following the publication of her book “Long Dark Shadow: Minor Attracted People.”

A £2.1 million ($2.6M) marketing budget was recently established by the European Union to aid effort to rebrand pedophiles as ‘Minor Attracted Persons’.

The entire rebrand movement forms a part of what the Daily Mail described as having “chilling echoes of the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) campaign in the 1970s and 80s which piggy-backed on the gay liberation movement to push for pro-child abuse policies, such as lowering the age of consent to just four.”

The account which exposed the tweets – Gays Against Groomers – shares a similar view on the encouragement of pedophilia pride: “Normalizing pedophilia was always the goal. They are the next victim class.”

Musk has come under frequent criticism for not getting a firm enough handle on Twitter’s pornographic content, which existed both prior to his takeover of the company, and remains.



