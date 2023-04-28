A ‘Transurrection’ Occurred in Montana This Week, With Rioters Taking Over the Statehouse.





Montana’s state legislature was subjected to what has been dubbed a “transurrection” after a “riot by far-left agitators” in support of trans lawmaker “Zooey Zephyr”.

Zephyr – a biological male – had been barred from speaking until he apologized for using what might be considered unparliamentary language, accusing conservatives of having “blood on their hands” for supporting legislation restricting so-called gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Having refused to apologize, the Democrat was subsequently blocked from speaking on a bill restricting minors’ access to pornography, and then blocked from speaking on a bill that would prevent school authorities from requiring staff and students to, as The Hill put it, “correctly gender transgender students” — as if using the pronouns associated with someone’s biological sex could be factually incorrect.

‘Whose House?’

This resulted in supporters of Zephyr occupying the statehouse gallery chanting “Whose House? Our House!” and “Let her speak!” while the trans person “defiantly held her silenced microphone in the air”, refusing a request from the Sergeant-at-Arms to help diffuse the situation.

Riot police had to clear the gallery, arresting multiple people for criminal trespass, before the legislature could proceed with its business.

BREAKING: The Montana House of Reps has been shut down by left-wing protesters who are there protesting the censure of transgender Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr, that was led by the @MTFreedomCaucus, for telling his Republican colleagues they have "blood on their hands" for passing… pic.twitter.com/MnOyO4FhlN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2023

“[The] riot by far-left agitators damages our discourse and endangered legislators and staff. Their actions did not represent Montana values,” said House Speaker Matt Regier, Speaker pro tempore Rhonda Knudsen, and Majority Leader Sue Vinton in a statement released in response to the incident.

“Zephyr encouraged these actions by standing in the middle of the floor encouraging an insurrection,” the Montana Freedom Caucus accused in a statement of its own, demanding disciplinary action.

Legislators were later notified that a “motion to act with respect to the conduct of Representative Zephyr [would] be made on the House floor” on Wednesday, with the Democrat ultimately expelled from the statehouse floor for having “violated the rules, collective rights, safety, dignity, integrity, or decorum of the House of Representatives”.

Zephyr will still be able to vote on bills and participate in committees, however.

The dispute comes at a time when it is being reported that a trans 18-year-old has died after doctors botched an attempt to fashion part of his colon into a mock vagina — a penile inversion surgery being impossible because the supposedly reversible puberty blockers he had been placed on as a minor left him with a penis too small to invert.

I have been informed that during tomorrow’s floor session there will be a motion to either censure or expel me. I've also been told I'll get a chance to speak. I will do as I have always done—rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community, & for democracy itself. pic.twitter.com/8gD3UWPBkS — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 26, 2023

