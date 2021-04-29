Biden’s #JointAddress Was an Unmitigated Embarrassment. Here’s Why…

Joe Biden entered the House of Representatives tonight, a fully-grown, adult vaccinated man, wearing a mask despite recent CDC guidance on those who have had their shots. Everyone in the chamber tonight had received a vaccine.

What a crock.

But Biden’s theatrics aside, here’s why his speech was a huge embarrassment to the United States.

1 – America is an Idea?

Joe Biden called America an “idea” tonight. The same thing the left have called Antifa.

But America isn’t an idea. It’s a nation. And nations require borders.

Biden never mentioned the border, tonight. Despite a triple-digit percentage rise in attempted illegal crossings under his presidency.

Even if America is an idea, it’s clear that Joe Biden is against it.

2 – No Support.

Biden’s speech was overwhelmingly disliked online, with a wild 2:1 ratio of people “disliking” the video on YouTube, and this comes despite YouTube stacking the decks in favor of the leftist president.

Not just that, but even the applause Biden got in the chamber was nowt but a smattering.

Maybe that goes to the fact that he only wanted a handful of people in Congress in attendance (despite them being tested and vaccinated), but it’s clear Biden’s speech was a flop, regardless.

3 – Foreign Policy?

Joe Biden made a lot of highfalutin claims on foreign policy tonight and even dared to mention Osama Bin Laden.

The only problem is, Biden has personally pursued quid-pro-quos around the world and even opposed the raid on Bin Laden’s compound.

We never thought we’d say this, but thank God Obama never listened to him.

4 – January 6th.

Biden claimed January 6th was a worse event than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, Japanese internment, the Cold War, and more. He said it was literally the worst thing to happen to American democracy.

It’s a stupid claim, since most Americans now know January 6th was a handful of moron leftists rioting in amongst of hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters.

But Biden is relying on the fact that the left-corporate media will cover for him on this fact.

5 – Boos.

Joe Biden appears to have been the first president in an awfully long time to have been booed and jeered by some inside the chamber, despite having restricted access to his speech to sycophants.

Sure, pseudo-leaders like Kevin McCarthy got up and perfunctorily clapped at the designated points in the speech, but as he concluded, Joe Biden received audible jeers from the crowd.

Maybe they were against what he said. There was plenty to object to. Maybe they were against the way he said it. He’s super weird, after all.

But no one could have rated this speech about a 5.5 out of 10, on either side. And it goes to the heart of how Americans feel about Joe Biden.

They’re just not that into him.