CBS’s “85% Biden Speech Approval” Poll Quizzed Just 169 Republicans out of 1,000 Viewers.

A stunning CBS poll which claimed 85 percent of Americans embraced Joe Biden’s joint address speech last night has turned out to be a fraud, with pollster YouGov surveying just 169 Republicans as part of the broader 943 people polled.

In a stunningly duplicitous story aimed at shoring up the response to Biden’s speech, CBS claimed on television and on their website: “Most viewers who tuned in to watch President Biden’s speech liked what they heard and came away feeling optimistic about America.”

What they didn’t tell their viewers, nor readers, is that the poll was wildly biased towards self-identifying “Democrats” and traditionally left-leaning “Independents” and self-described “Moderates”.

They polled 510 Democrats, and just 169 Republicans. They added 235 “Independents” to the methodology, which also usually skew left. A further 3 percent were not identified.

The full poll details reveal that CBS actually spoke with 10,420 U.S. adults and then whittled the sample size down to just 943.

Of this 943:

54% were Democrats (510 people)

25% were Independents (235 people)

18% were Republicans (169 people)

While the full cross-tabs have not been published, it is a safe assumption that these Democrat + Independent numbers add up to 79 percent of those polled, and this represents 93 percent of the 85 percent approval rate.

In other words, YouGov and CBS stacked their sample with leftists in order to create the result they wanted.

For example, if 54 percent of Republicans were polled, and just 18 percent Democrats, the results would have revealed a majority of Americans did not like Biden’s speech.

The use of polling in this matter is of course not new, but CBS and YouGov’s fraudulence in this regard is perhaps the worst example we have seen of malpractice in the industry.