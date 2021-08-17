CORTES: Welcome to Joe Biden’s American Carnage.

In his Inaugural Address, President Donald J. Trump promised that the misery inflicted on everyday Americans by globalists, via constant war and economic abuse, would end with a new America First agenda. He pledged, “this American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” And stop it did, as Trump ended senseless wars and ushered in record-setting wage growth in 2019 before the CCP virus hit America like an epidemiological Pearl Harbor.

But now, under Joe Biden, the carnage begins anew, with astounding swiftness and scale, only months into his administration. Biden’s failures exceed even the most dire prognostications of his fiercest critics prior to him assuming the presidency under dubious electoral circumstances.

Presently, America’s mood plunges, as evidenced by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey which is widely followed by economists and financial markets. On Friday, that index saw one of the steepest drops in its decades-long history. After climbing from Spring 2020 lockdown lows of 71.8 to 81.3, the preliminary August reading crashed back to 70.2, surrendering all pandemic recovery gains, and hitting a 10 year low.

Little wonder that US citizens report such pessimism given the concurrent crises created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

Inflation.

Consumer negativity flows mainly from the dreadful news on staggering price increases. First, the Consumer Price Index reported another 5.4 percent annualized inflation increase, the steepest such advance since 2008 and further evidence that the recent surge in prices is structural and not “transitory” as the White House would have us pretend.

Then, the Producer Price Index revealed a staggering 7.8 percent inflation rate at the wholesale level, the worst number in the history of the current index (going back to 2010), and likely the worst producer price acceleration since the early 1980s at the end of Jimmy Carter’s “stagflation.”

This inflation surge results directly from the massive spending and borrowing of the Biden/Schumer/Pelosi agenda, aided and abetted by eunuch Republican senators bereft of the fortitude to stand their ground against a suddenly deeply unpopular Biden.

Open Borders.

Even the incompetent chief of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, conceded in leaked audio discussions that the open borders madness grows “unsustainable” and predicted that “we’re going to lose.” The numbers reveal a torrent of illegal trespassers into America, with 212,672 illegal migrants encountered at our southern border in July alone, the highest total in two decades.

Scorching summer heat did not deter this human tsunami which included, for the fifth month in a row, all-time record totals of unaccompanied minors.

Medical Apartheid.

While Biden eliminates our borders and incentivizes those breaking-and-entering into our country, he actually considers shutting down domestic interstate travel to citizens of our republic who make rational and personal medical decision to forego the new COVID mitigation therapies, widely advertised as vaccines.

Joe Biden purposefully leaves America’s figurative door wide open to any and all comers while simultaneously sending government agents to knock on the literal doors of citizens to pressure them to inject an experimental medicine that many of them do not need or want. How will these leftists explain why minority Americans, with severely lagging vaccine rates, deserve new legal segregation?

Afghanistan Implosion.

Regarding minorities and other working-class constituencies, they paid the heaviest price for the disastrous Afghan War. Globalist elites pushed a nonsensical nation-building experiment for two decades. Think-tanks and the military-industrial complex grew rich. But the price for interventionist folly was paid primarily by young men from places like rural Tennessee and the urban barrios in the Bronx.

Trump thankfully wound down this adventurism. Biden’s lack of planning and foresight turned the exfiltration process into a disaster that still unfolds right now. It appears that, within days of a final US withdrawal of personnel, the Taliban will be back in power, only this time heavily armed with materiel bought by US taxpayers.

Given these myriad, historic failures, what can be done to mitigate this rapid descent into American carnage?

On inflation, options are limited after the feckless GOP failed so miserably on the infrastructure bill and its evil twin, the Green New Deal reconciliation behemoth. But, some leverage still exists via the debt ceiling, if worthless Lindsey Graham and minority Mitch McConnell can find backbones. On open borders, strong state leaders like Ken Paxton show initiative with his successful suit against Biden’s asylum process abuses. Governors Abbott and Ducey need to step up with more state enforcement to counter federal inaction.

Regarding medical apartheid, red state legislatures and governors must follow the strong lead of Governor Ron DeSantis and stop employers and cities from abusing the privacy and rights of citizens. On Afghanistan, few levers avail themselves to the GOP presently, but this epic failure, the worst foreign policy collapse since the fall of Saigon, must become a central tenet of America First campaign pledges into 2022, an agenda of overseas realism and restraint.

In these very dark days for America, patriots must think creatively and act forcefully to stop the carnage inflicted by Biden and his cabal of credentialed White House dilettantes who fetishized his new administration as an episode of West Wing.