Day 102: CNN *Wants* A Domestic Terror Surge Under Biden?

On Day 102, Joe Biden gave a statement on the 2011 Osama Bin Laden raid he opposed—and CNN cheered the president in a bizarre op-ed.

10th Anniversary of Bin Laden Strike.

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday reflecting on the tenth anniversary of the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

“We followed bin Laden to the gates of hell—and we got him,” Biden’s statement reads. “Now, as a result of those efforts, as we bring to an end America’s longest war and draw down the last of our troops from Afghanistan, al Qaeda is greatly degraded there.”

The Bin Laden strike was not a Biden accomplishment by any stretch of the imagination. In a 2012 interview, Biden was reticent to say what exactly his opinion had been on whether the raid should proceed, but former president Barack Obama wrote in his 2020 memoir “A Promised Land” that “Joe weighed in against the raid.”

CNN columnist Zachary Wolf marked the occasion with an op-ed analyzing what Biden’s “cautious stance” on Bin Laden might mean for his crisis decision-making today. The editorial bizarrely comments that “Biden… moved directly from a pledge to protect the country from international terrorism to talking about domestic, white nationalist terrorism. This domestic threat may be more dangerous to the US right now, certainly more than al Qaeda… Let’s hope this is true and Biden doesn’t have to weigh the use of US troopers risking their lives to helicopter in to foreign countries.”

Either Wolf and CNN fervently want the worst for America, or they don’t really believe “domestic, white nationalist terrorism” is actually a greater threat to the U.S. than al Qaeda. Either way, they’re hoping the claim they’ve made about domestic terrorism in Biden’s America is true.

The Unity Is “Overwhelming.”

On Sunday, May 2, ABC News sent this tremendous tweet: “23% of Americans think the country has become more united since Pres. Biden took office… Among this group, an overwhelming 87% give Biden credit.” (On the other hand—although this didn’t make it into the tweet—a roughly equal share of Americans polled think Biden is responsible for sowing division.)

In other words, an “overwhelming” 77 percent of Americans don’t think the country has become more united under Biden, but for some reason, a mainstream news outlet felt the need to throw the president of the United States a little extra credit for the positive feelings of a small minority.

All in a day’s work!

