Day 103: Biden’s Great American Gaslighting.

Biden Pivots (Again) On Refugee Admissions.

After announcing on April 16 that former President Donald Trump’s 15,000 refugee cap “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest,” President Joe Biden on Monday quadrupled the cap to 62,500, the number he had originally outlined.

The May 3 presidential memorandum reads,

In PD 2021-05, I did not change the pre-existing number of refugee admissions permitted for FY 2021, which remained at 15,000. I also stated that I would consider raising the worldwide refugee admissions ceiling before the end of FY 2021, should the pre-existing level be reached and the emergency refugee situation persist. When I signed PD 2021-05, my intent was to adjust only the allocation of admissions and to address the appropriate number of refugees in a separate determination. Upon additional briefing and a more comprehensive presentation… I now determine, consistent with my Administration’s prior consultation with the Congress, that raising the number of admissions permissible for FY 2021 to 62,500 is justified by grave humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.

In the accompanying presidential statement, Biden added to the wonderful news: The new cap has little basis in reality.

The additional slots will not be used. But thanks to that “additional briefing and a more comprehensive presentation,” we now have a solution that aligns better with our American values.

The action “erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees,” the statement reads. “The sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year. We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years.”

Bidens Loom Extremely Large In Mask-Free Carter Portrait.

On May 3, the Carter Center released a now-infamous photo of Biden and first lady Jill Biden visiting former president Jimmy Carter and Mrs. Rosalynn Carter during a recent trip to Georgia. The wildly exaggerated dimensions suggested by the camera angle were only the second most interesting thing about the photo: None of the four were wearing masks or separated by any distance in the living-room portrait, even as Biden continues to mask up for other presidential engagements, including outdoors, as a “patriotic responsibility.”

In an interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin the prior week, Biden said, “Look, you and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are. But if we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d make you to have a mask, even though we’ve both been vaccinated. And so it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility, for God’s sake.”

Apparently, Biden deemed the personal home of the frail, nonagenarian President and Mrs. Carter less of a transmission risk than a network interview or an open-air walk to a podium. In light of his very recent comments, it truly boggles the mind that such an image was approved for release.

Biden: “If I Didn’t Have These Positions, I’d Be Sleeping In The Lincoln Bedroom”.

In a strange remark at an event at Tidewater Community College, Biden suggested that if he didn’t increase Pell Grants, the first lady, who teaches at a community college, would banish him to a different bedroom.

After a comment on how increasing Pell Grants will make “a gigantic difference,” the president said, “By the way, I have to admit: If I didn’t have these positions, I’d be sleeping in the Lincoln bedroom rather than the Vice — the President’s bedroom.”

So is that who the president is talking about when he says “I’m really gonna be in trouble?”