Day 111: Biden & Co. Don’t Care About Your Gas Shortages.

On Day 111, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown draws attention to just how m pipelines work—but that’s not the “prism” we’re using, White House says.
White House: Pipelines Are “The Best Way To Go”.
Cybersecurity Is “On The Mind of The President”
“As we work and have discussions with Congress and as we finalize details of the American Jobs Plan, we are talking about investing in critical infrastructure. And, you know, we’ve looked at, for example, what we saw in Texas and the need to better protect and better prepare for even events like that—weather events—where infrastructure could have been better protected. And certainly, ensuring that cybersecurity is a part of that conversation is on the mind of the President and one he’ll look forward to his team having with members and with staff on the Hill moving forward.”
President Joe Biden had claimed the day before that investing in safeguarding critical infrastructure was “one of the many things my American Jobs Plan is designed to do,” but the infrastructure plan notably doesn’t include dedicated cybersecurity funding.