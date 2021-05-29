Day 114: ‘We’re From the Government and We’re Here to Help… Illegals.”

Wouldn’t be able to afford medical bills once you illegally migrate to the United States? The U.S. taxpayer has you covered!

A series of former president Donald J. Trump’s signature initiatives were struck down Friday, May 14, as President Joe Biden reversed executive actions on immigration, monuments, social media companies, and branding of U.S. aid.

invited reads stated Bidensix “Dreamers” to the White House Friday as he rolled back Proclamation 9945, which denied visas to immigrants who could not demonstrate their ability to pay for healthcare or health insurance. The original proclamation, “Hospitals and other providers often administer care to the uninsured without any hope of receiving reimbursement from them. The costs associated with this care are passed on to the American people in the form of higher taxes, higher premiums, and higher fees for medical services.” Biden’s subsequent proclamationthat “The suspension of entry imposed in Proclamation 9945… does not advance the interests of the United States.”

revoked called Forget about the National Garden of American Heroes. Bidenthe executive order that would have established a statuary park honoring various icons of American history—what Trump“America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.” Trump originally announced the plan in his July 3, 2020, remarks at Mount Rushmore.

attacked Making censorship great again? Biden revoked “Preventing Online Censorship,” an executive order signed May 28, 2020, thattech companies for politically-biased censorship actions as well as actions favorable to the propaganda programs of the Chinese Communist Party. The order aimed to identify federal dollars being spent advertising on social media platforms, directed the commerce secretary to petition the Federal Communications Commission regarding the behavior of social media companies, and urged the U.S. attorney general to examine and enforce state laws prohibiting “unfair or deceptive acts or practices” by online platforms.

reads Biden revoked “Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence,” which was Trump’s answer to “the rioters, arsonists, and left-wing extremists who have carried out and supported” vandalism, violence, and murder throughout the late spring and summer of 2020. “Individuals and organizations have the right to peacefully advocate for either the removal or the construction of any monument,” the now-defunct executive order. “But no individual or group has the right to damage, deface, or remove any monument by use of force.”

reads Biden also revoked an order specifying that U.S. aid must be identified as such. “To ensure United States foreign assistance supports the foreign policy objectives of the United States and maintains American influence and leadership, such assistance must appropriately and conspicuously be identified as American aid,”Executive Order 13964 of December 10, 2020. Scratch that!

You Know Everyone Can See That, Right?

Evidently not covered in POTUS onboarding: Venmo accounts belonging to the Biden family were easily discovered Friday after The New York Times published an article mentioning the fact that the president uses the Venmo app to send money to his grandchildren.

Though their transactions were private, the public contacts feature openly revealed contact lists of the Biden family and senior White House staff. The accounts of the president and first lady were swiftly removed thereafter.