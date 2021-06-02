Day 117: ‘Catholic’ Biden Says Religious People Should ‘Harmonize’ With LGBT Activists.

The Biden regime used “International Day Against Homophobia” to urge people of faith to harmonize their beliefs with far-left sexuality activism.

Anti-LGBTQIA+ “Phobias” Day At The White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement Monday recognizing the “International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.”

The event marks “the anniversary of the day in 1990 when the World Health Organization took the long overdue step of declassifying ‘homosexuality’ as a mental disorder,” the statement reads. (“Homophobia,” “transphobia,” and “biphobia” are not classified mental disorders, either.)

In remarks at a White House virtual event, USAID Administrator Samantha Power went further than to call for LGBT+ civil rights protections: Power urged that the international religious community, in particular, should “step up as allies,” “adapt our language to be more welcoming and inclusive,” and “proactively include LGBTQI+ voices when making decisions.”

Powers added, “Faith and diverse identities can more than simply coexist; they can live in harmony.”

This isn’t the first time the Biden White House has recruited the efforts of faith leaders: At Easter, the president himself asked pastors to use their community clout to urge their congregants to get vaccinated, calling it a “spiritual and patriotic” duty.

Biden Lobbies Netanyahu For Ceasefire.

In a call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden “expressed his support for a ceasefire,” according to the White House readout. This was the second Biden-Netanyahu call that the White House has released pertaining to the latest rounds of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Biden’s statement of support comes short of what some Democratic lawmakers have demanded: an immediate stop to the violence by both sides.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the United States’ role as conducting “intensive, quiet discussions” in the region.

“The President’s view and the view of senior leaders in the White House is that our role as the White House, as the federal government, as the President of the United States is to play a constructive role in diplomacy to use our role, our relationships around the world to have intensive, quiet discussions with leaders in the region that we have longstanding relationships with,” Psaki said. “We share an objective of deescalating the situation on the ground, of bringing an end to the conflict.”

Vaccine Diplomacy Gets A Booster.

Biden is aiming to step up the United States’ profile in vaccine diplomacy through the donation of an additional 20 million vaccine doses authorized for use in the United States to other countries by the end of June. These vaccines, which are not AstraZeneca, will be in addition to all of the 60 million AstraZeneca doses being sent overseas as soon as they are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

“This is the most doses donated by any country in the world, by five times,” Psaki said.

The president also announced the launch of “an entirely new effort” to vastly increase vaccine production capacity and “prepare for the next crisis — the next vaccine needed,” led by COVID czar Jeff Zients with the State Department, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Agency for International Development (USAID).

Biden added that, “Just as democracies led the world in the darkness of World War Two, democracies will lead the world out of this pandemic.”

“Cash For Kids” To Begin in July.

Biden announced Monday that “Cash for Kids,” the child tax credit portion of the American Rescue Plan, will begin taking effect in July, with eligible families receiving monthly checks (i.e., a tax credit, but “now, when you need it”) for up to $300 per child under age six, and up to $250 per child over age six. The president predicts that this program—for which 39 million families are eligible—will cut childhood poverty in the U.S. in half.