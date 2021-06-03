Day 118: Biden Chills With Anti-Semite Tlaib, Threatens to Run Over a Reporter.

On Day 118, Biden, test-driving an electric car on Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s home turf, joked that he’d run a reporter over if she asked about Israel.

Ask About Israel And I’ll Run You Over.

Well, that’s a first: President Joe Biden said he’d run a reporter over with a truck if she asked a question about Israel.

The president test-drove a Ford F-150 Lightning at a Ford Motor Co. plant in Dearborn, Michigan, at a very high rate of speed, commenting to reporters, “This sucker’s quick,” and indicated that he was about to demonstrate how fast the car could go.

“Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question about Israel before you drive away since it’s so important?” a reporter asked.

“No, you can’t, not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing.” Biden then roared away in the F-150 amid applause and cheers of delight from the press. Although the remark was a joke, Biden evidently did consider his test drive dramatically more important than answering a question about the most significant world event in progress that day.

President Biden test drives F-150 Lightning: "This sucker's quick!" pic.twitter.com/BoVG04Ro9M — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2021

Or perhaps he was merely reading the room. As the president landed in Detroit, Michigan, earlier that day, Rep. Rashida Tlaib openly confronted Biden on his support for Israel on the tarmac. Biden then lavished praise on Tlaib in his remarks: “I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people. And it’s from my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are on the West Bank. You’re a fighter. And, God, thank you for being a fighter.”

Tlaib has recently shared and re-shared posts on Twitter denouncing Israel and lashing out at Biden for U.S. policy toward Israel, including weapons sales.

NYT On Biden Staff: They Don’t Even WANT To Be Famous!

The New York Times proclaimed Tuesday that “In Biden White House, the Celebrity Staff Is a Thing of the Past.”

The gist is that Biden’s staff, rather than relishing the cocktail parties and insider notoriety that typically accompany a White House gig, have spurned the trappings of fame and humbly put their shoulders to the wheel. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain proudly tweeted it out with the quote, “There’s a blue-collar sensibility with Biden and his team. … You just show up every day and do your job”—never mind that his boss jetted home from his weekend getaway on Monday morning, only to have his press office call a lid in the 1:00 p.m. hour that afternoon.

"There’s a blue-collar sensibility with Biden and his team. … You just show up every day and do your job."https://t.co/m2xzJnO6IS — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 18, 2021

It could also be the case that very few Biden staffers are actually working in Washington, D.C. It could be that this president is jealous of his own turn in the spotlight. They could all be tedious, boring scolds. But to hear it from the Times, White House staffers have traded the glamour and fame that could be rightfully theirs for good, old-fashioned, blue-collar, public service ideals.