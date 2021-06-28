Day 137 Was The 77th D-Day Anniversary. Biden Ignored It.

Biden seizes every opportunity to memorialize America at its worst. He couldn’t be bothered to honor America at its greatest.

Biden Ignores D-Day Anniversary.

The 77th anniversary of D-Day (June 6, 1944) came and went without acknowledgement from either President Joe Biden or the White House. The president tweeted out a video of his meeting with survivors of the Tulsa massacre—and shared a vanity shot of himself—but failed to recognize the anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Normandy.

Days after the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, Biden continued to stress that “You can’t pretend it didn’t happen… It can happen again.” Yet on June 6, he ignored elderly survivors of D-Day who participated in the invasion, experienced a virtual massacre in battle, and turned the tide against the Nazis.

Despite “forgetting” the anniversary of D-Day, the White House remembered the 40th anniversary of AIDS on Saturday. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about D-Day, but was not retweeted by the White House or either of Biden’s Twitter handles. President Donald Trump acknowledged the anniversary every year in office.

Just one D-Day veteran, 96-year-old Charles Shay, a Native American who now lives in Normandy, was present at the annual commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer.

Kamala Harris Kicks Off Grand Tour With… Faceless Kamala Cookies.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico by treating reporters to cookies in her likeness.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

The slightly smudged party favors were handed out as the root-causes czar traveled to Guatemala and Mexico on a two-day trip to discuss foreign aid pledges, coronavirus vaccines, development and security investment, and immigration cooperation. Her staff described these efforts to reporters as part of “a comprehensive strategy to tackle the causes of migration.”

Harris’ schedule for the trip included a bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, meetings with community leaders and entrepreneurs, a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a labor roundtable, and meetings in both countries with U.S. diplomats.

Brian Stelter Asks Jen Psaki How To Be Better.

In an obsequious Sunday morning interview that more resembled a PDA session, Brian Stelter questioned press secretary Jen Psaki on topics including why she takes questions from Fox and Newsmax, how she is “defeating the lies,” and how the press can do a better job covering the Biden White House.

Asked why she calls on Fox and Newsmax—outlets who ask “questions that are based on falsehoods,” in Stelter’s words—Psaki answered that “the story is about the plans of the administration… When [Biden] pledged to govern for all Americans, that means talking to a range of outlets.”

“Five months in, do you feel that you’ve made any progress with… defeating the lies?” Stelter asked, staring at Psaki with inquisitive, wide-open eyes.

“I try every day to,” Psaki said. She described her strategy as “not undervaluing the intelligence of the American people,” instead providing information on such things as “how does a bill become a law” or “what’s the importance of communicating or going to the G7 or NATO.”

“What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?” Stelter asked. “What do you think we get wrong?”

“I think some of our muscles have atrophied a little bit over the last few years,” Psaki said, describing how “messy” the legislative process can be. “I think sometimes we forget how strange the last four years were, and when we return to a place where democracy is working, where we’re talking with Democrats and Republicans, where we’re trying to get bills and legislation passed, it feels foreign, but that’s actually how this is supposed to work.”