Day 141: From America With “LOVE”.

On Day 141, the Bidens brought “love from America”—and Joe blew past Boris in a beeline for his blonde better half.

President Joe Biden kicked off his first meeting with a foreign leader abroad by dodging a handshake with Prime Minister Boris Johnson—as both Bidens did—to exchange a fist bump with the PM’s wife Carrie Johnson first. Biden immediately joked to the prime minister that “we both married up,” and returned to the topic in a press conference—”We both married way above our station”—which Johnson quickly dismissed with, “I’m not going to dissent on that one.”

Biden and Johnson signed an updated and revised version of the Atlantic Charter signed between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill in 1941, titled “The New Atlantic Charter.” The document includes resolutions to defend principles of democracy, strengthen international coalitions, oppose disinformation and election interference, deploy science and technology to support democratic values, maintain collective security, build “an inclusive, fair, climate-friendly, sustainable, rules-based global economy for the 21st century,” tackle the climate crisis, and defend against health threats.

First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, took a walk on the beach with Carrie Johnson, who is a fellow newcomer to the G7 spouses circle and has embraced the front-and-center role of hostess.

As a ceremonial gift, Biden presented to Johnson a $6,000, custom-made “Boris Bike” created by Philadelphia-based Bilenky Cycle Works featuring the flags of the United States and the United Kingdom, and received in return a framed photograph of a mural of Frederick Douglass.

Ever the would-be fashion diplomat, the first lady’s various Thursday ensembles included a black menswear-inspired blazer from a youthful brand emblazoned with the word “LOVE” in rhinestones. The blazer drew comparisons to the “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket donned by former First Lady Melania Trump on a trip to Texas amid a media firestorm over the situation at the U.S. southern border.

The message represented her feelings ahead of the G7 summit, Jill Biden told press. “We’re bringing love from America . . . I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

Harris Snaps At Univision Anchor: "I'm Not Finished".

In an interview with Univision anchor Ilia Calderon, Harris grew irritated (again) by a line of questioning she can’t seem to escape: When is the vice president going to the border? When Harris realized, after a delay, that she’d been interrupted for clarification, she snapped at the host, “I’m not finished.”

CALDERON: As a Vice President, you haven’t visited the border. Texan Congressman Henry Cuellar from your own party is arguing, it’s urging you and President Biden to visit the border. And I am going to quote him: “Somebody needs to listen to our local communities. With all due respect, just coming and doing a staged visit is not enough. They have to understand.” What do you respond to him? HARRIS: I said I’m going to go to the border and— CALDERON: When are you going to the border, vice president? HARRIS: The administration has asked—I’m not finished. I’ve said I’m going to the border.

