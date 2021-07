On Day 145, Biden Raged Against Populism, While Falling Silent On Putin.

On Monday, Biden met with NATO leaders and separately with Turkey’s prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Biden and Erdoganamid tensions over U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, U.S. sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of a Russian weapons system, and Biden’s designation of the Ottoman-era killing and deportation of Armenians as a genocide. Biden’s meeting with Erdogan wasby a short, tight-lipped press availability that provided no information about the meeting, but the president said later that he was “confident we’ll make real progress with Turkey,” while Erdogan said, “There is no problem in Turkey-U.S. relations that cannot be solved.”