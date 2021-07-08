On Day 145, Biden Raged Against Populism, While Falling Silent On Putin.

In the run-up to their meeting in Geneva, Biden fell silent when asked if he still thinks Putin is a “killer.”

Biden stressed that Americans back home should get vaccinated: “We’ve had enough pain.”

He expressed that “the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is rock solid and unshakable”—referring to the principle that an attack on any NATO ally is an attack on all—and that America will reinforce its commitment to international alliances on his watch.

Biden railed against “phony” populism: “We have to root out corruption that siphons off our strength; guard against those who would stoke hatred and division for political gain—this phony populism; invest in strengthening the institutions that underpin and safeguard our cherished democratic values, as well as protecting the free press and independent judiciaries. All of those run the agenda.”