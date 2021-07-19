Day 149: For “Devout” Biden, Contentious Faith Issues Are A “Private Matter.”

Biden expresses his Catholic faith openly—until he doesn’t. Asked about efforts by Catholic bishops to clarify whether pro-abortion Catholics can receive Communion, the president called it a “private matter.”

300 Million Shots In Arms.

The Biden White House on Friday, June 18, announced that it had reached a vaccination benchmark of 300 million shots in arms in 150 days.

said “Just remember what the situation was like 150 days ago,” President Joe Bidenin remarks. “We didn’t have enough vaccine supply for all Americans. We didn’t have the vaccine infrastructure… But we turned it around together by acting quickly and aggressively and equitably.”

The accompanying White House fact sheet underscores accomplishments such as, “In the past month alone, people of color have accounted for 54 percent of nationwide vaccinations, while only making up 40 percent of the U.S. population.”

Biden addressed news of the Delta variant, which he described as “more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier, and particularly dangerous for young people,” saying that “We have the solution. The science and the data are clear: The best way to protect yourself against these variants are to get fully vaccinated.”

observed maintain The Delta variant was firstin India and accounts for about ten percent of U.S. infections and about 90 percent of U.K. infections as of this writing. Government health officialsthat the currently available vaccines are around 90 percent effective against the new strain, but also that the length of vaccine protection is still unknown and vaccinated people will need boosters eventually.

Biden Calls Catholic Bishops Resolution “Private Matter”.