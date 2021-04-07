Day 70: Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Is Only 37% Infrastructure, Even POLITICO Slams “Not Accurate” Claims.

On Day 70, Biden’s “infrastructure” plan was unveiled—and it contained so much more than infrastructure. Even POLITICO – not exactly hostile to Biden – has rated his claims about the plan “not accurate.”

Biden’s Plan To “Rebuild the Backbone of America.”

Last Wednesday, Biden unveiled his massive $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, titled the “American Jobs Plan,” which proposes to:

Replace 10 of “the most economically significant” bridges;

Repair 10,000 bridges;

Build new railways and transit lines;

Build 500,000 charging stations nationwide;

Procure materials from minority-owned businesses;

Replace 100 percent of lead pipes and service lines;

Build infrastructure for 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage;

Hike corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent;

Enact a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations’ book income;

Prioritize “addressing long-standing and persistent racial injustice”;

Raise wages and benefits for home caregiving workers;

“Prepare students to be productive workers”;

Eliminate the use of paper plates in public schools;

Expand access to long-term care services under Medicaid;

Establish the United States as a leader in climate science;

Eliminate racial and gender inequities in R&D, science, technology, engineering, and math;

Support violence prevention programs to the tune of $5 billion;

“Build social infrastructure to support innovation and productivity across the country”.

But even according to the globalist World Economic Forum, this plan goes well beyond “infrastructure,” with POLITICO reporting on Wednesday April 7th that just 37 percent of Biden’s plan – $821bn – can be considered such.

Indeed the left-wing D.C. magazine broke it down further:

Definitely infrastructure: $821 billion.

Seems like infrastructure: $111 billion

Infrastructure-ish, but you’re really stretching things now: $328 billion

A very distant relative of infrastructure: $590 billion

Not even close to infrastructure: $400 billion

“It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges,” Biden claimed. “It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago. In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs.” The president also characterized the plan as a strident effort to “win the global competition with China in the upcoming years.”

“Not Accurate.”

At his press conference, Biden said, “We now rank, what, 85th in the world in infrastructure?”

POLITICO slammed that as “not accurate,” and Biden himself said, later on in the speech, “We ranked 13th globally in infrastructure.”

Former President Donald J. Trump released a statement calling the plan a “monstrosity.”

“This legislation would be among the largest self-inflicted economic wounds in history,” Trump’s statement reads. “If this monstrosity is allowed to pass, the result will be more Americans out of work, more families shattered, more factories abandoned, more industries wrecked, and more Main Streets boarded up and closed down—just like it was before I took over the presidency 4 years ago.”

White House Flies Transgender Flags.

The White House displayed transgender flags and released a proclamation celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities. Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world. Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically. This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.

