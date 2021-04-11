It Only Took 74 Days Before Hunter Biden Was Trading off the Presidency, Beginning His Book Tour.

On Day 74, Joe and Jill Biden released a brief Easter message—but Hunter Biden had much more to say.

Biden’s Easter Message On Vaccine “Moral Obligation.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a message on Easter that touted the effects of Biden’s economic stimulus plan and stressed once again that getting vaccinated is a “moral obligation.”

Although the Bidens’ Easter message did contain Biblical references, it did not refer to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Christians celebrate on Easter. Although Biden’s church attendance has usually attracted press attention, his activities on Easter are unknown.

Hunter Biden’s Easter Sunday Book Tour.

Easter Sunday found Hunter Biden in a khaki-on-khaki ensemble on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his memoir “Beautiful Things,” set for release the following Tuesday, April 6. The tearful interview included the revelation that he used to smoke parmesan cheese picked out of the carpet, thinking it might be crack.

This, we remind you, is who Joe Biden calls the “most intelligent man” he’s ever met.

The interview opened and closed with questions about Joe Biden himself, beginning with “Was there ever a time when you thought… ‘He’s gonna give up on me, I’ve done it now’?”

“Never, never, not once,” Hunter replied.

At the end of the interview, Hunter also revealed that he speaks on the phone with his father every night, as many members of the Biden family do.

On his laptop: “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the—that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.” Mainstream media outlets made a point of ignoring the story as right-wing rumor-mongering when it first broke. NPR had to issue a correction to a review of “Beautiful Things” that previously stated, “The laptop story was discredited by US intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations.”

On the Department of Justice investigation into his finances:” I am absolutely certain, 100 percent certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

On his substance abuse: “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know… I mean, I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively throughout that entire time.”

Brian Stelter gushed on CNN Sunday morning that the book was “extraordinary” and “breathtaking”—and openly marveled at how many times Hunter Biden’s substance abuse could have killed him.

“This is Hunter Biden’s book, ‘Beautiful Things,’ that comes out on Tuesday,” Stelter said. “It is extraordinary. You know, you’ve heard about Hunter Biden over the years. You’ve heard all the tabloid coverage, you think you know his story, we know that right-wing media is obsessed with him… This book about addiction. About how many times Hunter Biden could have died, the president’s son, it’s breathtaking.”

Meanwhile, Stelter continues to denigrate the successful, non-addict sons and daughters of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.