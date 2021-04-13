On Day 76, The President of the United States Egged on the Boycott of One of Those States.

On Day 76, President Biden told Georgia to “smarten up” if they don’t want to be boycotted by major sporting events—while Beijing is all clear for the 2022 Olympics.

Biden Eggs On Sporting Events Abandoning Georgia.

The White House/pro sports crossovers aren’t going well. President Joe Biden appeared willing to whip up another Georgia sports controversy Tuesday when asked by Fox’s Peter Doocy whether he was in favor of the Masters golf tournament pulling out of the state.

“I think that’s up to the Masters,” the president said. “Look, you know, it is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are.”

Biden acknowledged that if tournaments move out of Georgia, “the people who need the help the most—people who are making hourly wages—sometimes get hurt the most.”

But, he concluded, “The best way to deal with this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it. Stop it. It’s about getting people to vote.”

The White House still insists that Biden had nothing to do with Major League Baseball relocating the All-Star Game in retaliation against the Georgia voting law.

Meanwhile, the State Department is backing away from a statement by spokesman Ned Price on the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Price had stated in a press briefing Tuesday that a coordinated boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games “is something that we certainly wish to discuss.”

“It is something that we certainly wish to discuss and that it is certainly something that we understand that a coordinated approach will be not only in our interests but also in the interests of our allies and partners,” Price said. “So this is one of the issues that is on the agenda both now and going forward.”

The State Department released a contrary clarification on Tuesday evening. “Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners,” a senior State official told CNBC.

Biden Hasn’t Asked Xi About COVID-19 Cover-Up.

On Tuesday, Biden confirmed that he has not asked Xi Jinping if reports are true that China misled the world about the origins of the Coronavirus, despite frequently touting their close and longstanding relationship.

Q: Have you had a chance to speak to any of your international partners, any of—President Xi, who I know you go way back with? Have you had the chance to ask him if these reports are true, that China may be misled the world at the beginning?

BIDEN: No, I—I have not had that conversation with President Xi. Thank you.

One year ago, Biden was attacking then-president Donald Trump for supposedly failing to hold China accountable. In April 2020, Biden tweeted a montage video captioned, “The uncomfortable truth is that Donald Trump left America exposed and vulnerable to this pandemic.

He ignored the warnings of health experts and intelligence agencies and put his trust in China’s leaders instead. Now, we’re all paying the price.”

“He was more worried about protecting his trade deal with China than he was about the virus that had already come to America,” Biden said in the video. “I will demand independent international investigation into the circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak and China’s response.”

Biden Administration May Restart Wall Construction “Projects.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly told Immigrations and Customs Enforcement employees that the department sees “room to make decisions” on filling some “gaps in the wall.”

According to meeting notes reviewed by the Washington Times, Mayorkas said:

“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me … The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

As a candidate, Biden said that there would not be “another foot of wall constructed” on his watch. According to recent polling conducted by the Senate Opportunity Fund, 53 percent of voters support construction of a wall, while 38 percent oppose.