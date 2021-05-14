EXC: Navarro’s 9 “Indisputable” Facts Linking Fauci to COVID-19 Origin.

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci the father of the Wuhan virus? If that virus escaped from the Wuhan virology lab, it’s the most ironic yes in all of American history.

Given the importance of this topic to understand the origins of the virus– and the fact Fauci has now lied before a congressional hearing under the withering interrogation of Rand Paul – it’s worth going over a case that rests on nine indisputable facts. In some cases, the evidence for Fauci’s role in the creation of the virus even comes directly from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website.

ONE: Fauci used NIH grant money to help fund the Wuhan Virology Lab; and TWO, these American taxpayer funds were funneled to the Wuhan Lab through Peter Daszak and the New York City-based EcoHealth Alliance.

Under the auspices of a nearly $3.7 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” – 30 studies have been published since 2014. Over half of these studies count authors from Chinese Communist Party-run scientific organizations, and in 13 cases, the authors come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

What’s more, the studies themselves describe the grant money as going to both EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak and Shi Zhengli, Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

For example, one study on the “Isolation and Characterization of a Novel Bat Coronavirus” notes that “National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided funding to Peter Daszak and Zheng-Li Shi under grant number NIAID R01AI110964.” There are seven other instances where U.S. taxpayer dollars from the NIH have been described as funding research conducted by Shi Zhengli. (Here, here, here, here, here, here, and, here.)

But there’s more.

THREE, Fauci, together with NIH Director Francis Collins, went behind the back of the Trump White House in December 2017 to overturn a 2014 Obama Administration decision to ban the use of “gain of function” tools to increase the lethality of viruses – Australian journalist Sharri Markson has revealed Fauci used a “low level” White House meeting to fly below the radar.

FOUR, before the pandemic hit, Peter Daszak bragged in a TV interview about how simple it was to use gain of function at the Wuhan lab to make viruses more deadly.

FIVE, Obama’s National Security Council recommended banning gain of function research because of the high risk that a weaponized virus might escape from even the most secure labs; SIX, deadly pathogens have routinely escaped from highest security labs, including a virus that escaped from the Beijing Virology Institute and caused the first SARS virus; and SEVEN, the US State Department warned in 2018 about a lack of safety protocols at the Wuhan lab and the possibility that Wuhan sloppiness could trigger a second SARS outbreak.

EIGHT, Fauci’s NIH helped fund the research of Ralph Barric from the University of North Carolina who used gain of function techniques with China’s infamous “Bat Lady,” Wuhan Lab virologist Shi Zhengli; and NINE, numerous experts have now agree that SARS-COV-2 most likely originated from the Wuhan lab. These experts include Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield, CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, and Nicholas Wade, who has written what may well turn out to be the definitive case in support of the lab theory.

Case closed.

Except many in the mainstream media still don’t think so.

Mediaite asserted that I made a “false insinuation” that Fauci “helped create the coronavirus by funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” While citing the compromised World Health Organization, Yahoo News argued that the theory outlined above is the “least convincing.”

Fauci must immediately resign and apologize to the American people and the world for errors in judgment that in all likelihood have led to the current pandemic that has killed millions, destroyed tens of millions of jobs, and inflicted trillions of dollars in damages on the American and world economies. And the Chinese Communist Party should echo these apologies.

Fauci must likewise apologize for lying to the American public under the razor sharp questioning of Senator Rand Paul. On May 11, Fauci repeatedly and adamantly denied that he and his NIH either funded or supported gain of function activities at the Wuhan lab. Yet, this is just another one of the kind of white “masks don’t work” lies that Fauci loves to tell the American people when it is expedient.

In this case, because Fauci’s NIH funding did not go directly to the Wuhan lab but rather to the intermediaries of Daszak and Barric, Fauci wants us to believe his hands are clean. Yet, Fauci likely knew about the research Daszak was conducting in Wuhan and that Barric was in close collaboration with the Wuhan Lab’s “bat lady” – and if he didn’t, that’s even more grounds for his resignation.

The first time I met Tony Fauci was in the White House situation room when I argued on behalf of President Trump for the China travel ban and Fauci fought me tooth and nail. I was right then – and helped save hundreds of thousands of American lives. And I’m right now.

Natalie Winters contributed research to this article.