Far Left Twitter Users Tried to Sabotage a Nigel Farage Rally… Here’s How They Failed Miserably.

Far-left Twitter users – including verified accounts and so-called “reporters” – published links to a speaking tour organized by the libertarian FreedomWorks group hosting nationwide rallies featuring Brexit leader Nigel Farage. Their aim was to sabotage the tour, and humiliate the former Member of the European Parliament. They failed. Here’s how.

On May 17th, The National Pulse’s members got wind of the attempt by far-left accounts openly boasting about committing fraud online. From there, they set about creating a spreadsheet entitled: “Farage Event Scammer Tracking Sheet.”

This voluntary, grassroots effort provided real time information to the event organizers on who was sharing the links, and who was registering as a result.

The information allowed FreedomWorks – in addition to their own security measures in place – to humiliate the left-wing accounts who quickly attempted to spread false information about Farage only attracting “14 people” to an event in Pittsburgh as a result of their work.

The only problem? There are quite a lot of pictures that show a packed out Pittsburgh event, with hundreds of real people showing up to hear the Brexit champion.

Trolls pushed fake news to cover their humiliation.

Soon after the false claims attracted thousands of retweets, and tens of thousands of “likes,” FreedomWorks released images disproving the claims:

The National Pulse’s members – fondly (and humorously) known as The National Pulse’s Artist Collective – even assessed the threats being leveled from some of the web scammers.

Scammers include far-left “reporter” Peter Jukes, who led a lot of the Russia hoax reporting since 2016; Chris Vickery from the cyber-security firm UpGuard; POLITICO writer “Otto English” aka Andrew Scott; Irish Times “reporter” Peter McGuire; government healthcare lobbyist Julia Grace; and others.

UpGuard and Twitter had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Today, The National Pulse is publishing a list of all the accounts who either endorsed, promoted, or shared the cyberscam aimed at Farage and FreedomWorks.

You can join The National Pulse Artists Collective by clicking here (trolls will be ruthlessly outed).

Here’s a list of the accounts engaged in the fraud:

Raheem Kassam is the Editor-in-Chief of the National Pulse, and former senior advisor to Brexit leader Nigel Farage.


