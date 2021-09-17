GB News’ Globalist Chairman Andrew Neil Ousted, Immediately Trashes Network and The Political Right. As Predicted.





In December of last year The National Pulse warned the world of the pseudo-right leaning network about to launch out of London, England. Shortly thereafter, GB News was born, to widespread (and often confected) left-wing panic.

Hysterical headlines from Britain’s predominantly far-left press corps shrieked about the advent of “Britain’s Fox News” as if Fox News even pretends to represent the political right in America anymore. Nonetheless, the Murdoch empire is still the bogeyman in Britain, a country that pretends to have “impartial” press regulation mechanisms which in practice only ever slap people for right-leaning content. The entirety of Britain’s media ecosphere is left-leaning, including those who profess conservatism.

Against this backdrop, GB News was launched.

It recruited “talent” (oh, the irony) from the BBC, Sky News, and all the other places they claimed to be attempting to steer away from. The launch was shoddy to say the least. Humiliating at times. And the “talent” to this day is composed of people ranging from the far-left of cultural, identity politics to barely the centre ground. The only person on staff even remotely associated with the right is Nigel Farage. More on that, later.

After a tumultuous launch, the founder and Chairman of the organization, Andrew Neil, went on a prolonged vacation.

Neil is perhaps most famous in America for butting heads with people like Ben Shapiro. In Britain, he’s mischaracterized as a centre-right broadcaster who asks tough questions of everyone. He doesn’t. And he’s even been complicit in peddling the left-wing Conservative Party’s briefing documents against actual conservatives within the organization.

Neil, as I have warned for years, is pro-illegal immigration, pro-amnesty for illegal migrants, supports neo-liberal foreign and economic policy, is anti-Second Amendment, and has railed against nationalist champions like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (despite accepting their hospitality). In short, he’s a fraud who has perpetuated a fraud on conservatives for decades.

He is also the Chairman of the Spectator magazine, which oscillates between centre-leftism and centre-rightism, often at Neil’s caprices.

This week we learned of the final nail in Neil’s coffin, just three short months after its formal inception onto Britain’s airwaves. The petulance with which Neil has handled the affair is a testament to his career: short-sighted, self-interested, and desperate.

One day after appearing back on GB News with Nigel Farage – wherein Neil pledged that while he was “out,” he would return as a regular commentator – his magazine published a heinous hagiography of himself simultaneously blasting his recent colleagues.

“From Neil to Nigel: the descent of GB News,” was published on September 14th, immediately taking aim at the only person within the organization to command an audience: “Viewers (and staff) who signed up to [Neil’s] vision are now confronted by the sight of Nigel Farage – who was shoved in a primetime slot to boost ratings — as the ambassador of their brand. It’s like going to work for Walter Cronkite and finding Archie Bunker behind the news desk.” The article is less about Neil and more about Nigel, risibly invoking anti-Semitism, George Soros, and even leaning on The Guardian newspaper’s reporting to try and make clumsy points about how Neil exercises “assiduity” whereas Nigel is a “faux-blokey” demagogue. Even for the Spectator‘s mercurial (and piss-poor) political instincts, it is low rent. Perhaps the author – a corpulent globalist called Stephen Daisley – is re-auditioning for a column in a lefty rag. He concludes by offering that he is not the target audience anyway, then threatens to turn the channel off due to its lack of subservience to a man (Neil) who has serviced the left-wing British Broadcasting Corporation for the past two decades. Cue Neil’s own half-broken man, half-“revenge will be mine!” outburst on the BBC’s flagship Question Time programme on Thursday evening, where he bemoaned his own channel’s behavior: “In the run-up to the launch, through the launch and in the aftermath of the launch and I think most of you who know anything about it will know you couldn’t file the launch under startling success, more and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers and the board of GB News. … “What I have told you is the differences were such, the direction they were going in was not the direction that I had outlined, it was not the direction that I had envisaged for the channel and I was in the minority of one.” – Andrew Neil, days after leaving GB News Certainly Neil will now be groveling to whomever demands in order to reprise his gig as philosophical fraudster-in-chief at the Beeb. The problem he faces is that it was only me and a few others who identified his wanton duplicity over the past decade, whereas now the entire nation is getting to see it play out. In the words of a well-placed source: “Dreadful. Establishment. You were right.” Sadly, I was. “More and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers.” Broadcaster @afneil says he left GB News because the direction of the channel “wasn’t the direction that I outlined” and that he wanted to take “a different route”. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Bun7Oh4CfR — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 16, 2021



