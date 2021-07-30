Mad as Hell & Taking It No More: Even Friendly Polls Show Biden Tanking Amidst Renewed Lockdowns & Mask Mandates.

“I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus,” someone tweeted from Joe Biden’s account on October 30th, 2020. “It’s vaxxed, or masked,” Mr. Biden further claimed, in a five second Facebook video dated May 13th, 2021. Outright political lies, of course, mindlessly regurgitated by the Sanjay Guptas, Rachel Maddows, and Mitch McConnells of the world.

The uni-party who once derided Donald Trump’s claims of a quick vaccine – even going so far as to demand they would not take it – are now seething with rage in the faces of anyone who wants to wait and see. And that’s a lot of people, by the way.

A new YouGov/Economist poll revealed that almost one-third of Americans are unsure about the vaccines, and/or don’t plan to receive them.

The same data set revealed that of those who were vaccinated, 1 in 5 people reported side effects. Further to that, most unvaccinated people effectively told the pollsters that nothing could convince them to get vaccinated. Not Trump, not their minister nor pastor, not FDA approval, and certainly not the flip-floppery of Fauci, the CDC, or Mr. Biden.

Vaxxed and Angry.

Anecdotally, vaccine evangelists are becoming increasingly aggressive about their personal health choices. Who can blame them? The government demanded they set aside any concerns and submit to scientism. Now, they’re facing mask mandates and lockdowns again. So much for “vaxxed or masked.”

For now, they’ll blame the unvaccinated. You’ve already begun to hear about how this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Except it’s not. Vaccinated people are also becoming re-infected, including with the variants, and can also spread the scary-darey virus.

And just three days ago, the bumbling CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the following:

“The largest concern that I think we in public health and sciences are worried about is that virus and potential mutations … [have] the potential to evade our vaccine in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death…

“Right now, fortunately, we are not there. These vaccines operate really well in protecting us from severe disease and death. But the big concern is the next area that might emerge, just a few mutations potentially away, could potentially evade our vaccines.”

Then what? Boosters, new vaccines, face-shield mandates, and perhaps the odd barricading in of particularly freedom-inclined individuals.

Slumpy Joe.

Which leads us to Joe Biden, sliding in popularity even by the most sympathetic of measurements. The Real Clear Politics average, below, shows a marked shift upwards in Biden’s disapproval numbers from the beginning of February. Folks – even on his own side – are beginning to realize what a plonker this man actually is.

Back to the YouGov data, wherein just 59 percent of Biden’s own voters strongly approve of his COVID-19 handling. Almost one in ten (of his own voters, remember) disapprove. The first number should be in the high 80s. He’s got a high 40s approval and a high 30s disapproval on COVID. It’s a disaster, and the White House knows it. Hence the desperate posturing around January 6th, infrastructure, and other distractions.

Rasmussen Reports published a Presidential tracking survey showing Joe Biden upside-down on his approval ratings.

Some further, interesting points to note from the YouGov study:

Biden has a 47 percent favorability, and 46 percent say they dislike him. These are his worst numbers yet from an establishment, friendly pollster. He’s in trouble with independents, but he has a relatively tight grip on his voter base, where disapproval is only at 6 percent thus far. Moderates are growing increasingly irate with him;

His job approval is at 46 percent against 44 percent. Considering he had an approval rating of +28 points at the beginning of this year, that’s a pretty horrifying number for whomever in the White House cares about Biden’s popularity. Maybe no one does;

Amongst Independents, Mr. Biden faces a 52 percent disapproval rating, with just 38 percent approving of his work so far. He also has a 51 percent unfavorability amongst independents, meaning they don’t just think he’s doing a bad job – they also straight up dislike him.

A plurality of people are not comfortable (they use the word “uneasy”) with Biden’s ability to handle international crises (38 percent vs 46 percent). More people than not believe he is insincere, unable to unite the country, and are pessimistic about the future under the Democrat President.

And here’s the kicker. Only 61 percent of those polled by left-leaning pollster YouGov think Biden legitimately won in November 2020.

That’s an incredibly low number, all things (media hysterics, cover-ups, etc) considered. A full thirty-nine percent of Americans therefore believe there is a fraud in the Oval Office. And that’s just the ones willing to tell the pollsters they feel that way. I have a sneaking suspicion that number is actually closer to half the country.

So as the mask mandates return, the plexiglass goes back up, the shrieks of, “Sir, you need to put your mask on!” echo once again through the towns and cities of the United States of America, the man who told you “vaxxed or masked” is going to have to face up to his lies. Because while half of America may be inoculated against concerns over common sense and civil liberties, the other half are mad as hell. And they ain’t gonna take it anymore.