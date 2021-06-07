On Day 121, Biden Backed Beijing’s Olympics.

The White House has had no change of heart on the 2022 Beijing Olympics—while even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urges a diplomatic boycott.

Biden Hosts President Moon of Korea.

On Friday, May 21, President Joe Biden hosted President Moon Jae-In of Korea at the White House.

He awarded the Medal of Honor to a 94-year-old Korean War veteran, Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr., during Moon’s visit, and concluded the day of meetings by issuing a joint statement.

The visit marks Biden’s second in-person visit with a foreign dignitary at the White House, as well as his first presentation of the Medal of Honor.

White House Still In Favor Of Beijing Olympics.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki maintained staunchly that the White House’s position toward the 2022 Beijing Olympics has not changed, and that health concerns would be the only obstacle to full participation, even as Democrat lawmakers call for a diplomatic boycott in light of China’s human rights abuses toward Uyghurs.

“We are quite outspoken on human rights, the values of the United States in our conversations with the Chinese government and leaders, and any country where we have concerns—as was clear in the readout that—from the President’s call with President Xi, and as has been clear in every engagement we’ve had with the Chinese leaders,” Psaki said. “But our position on the Beijing Olympics has not changed.”

Biden laughed off a question from Fox correspondent Peter Doocy about “unidentified aerial phenomena” following remarks made by former president Barack Obama on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” earlier in the week.

“President Obama says there is footage and records of objects in the sky — these unidentified aerial phenomena — and he says we don’t know exactly what they are. What do you think?”

Biden laughed mid-question and quipped, “I would ask him again,” and quickly ended the press conference.

In Obama’s late-night comedy show appearance, he reminisced on his interest in learning if there were “alien specimens” upon taking office in 2008.

“The answer is no,” Obama said. But—”What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”