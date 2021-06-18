On Day 128, Joe Biden Hit on a Child. Seriously.

On Day 128, the president made deeply strange remarks about the child of a service member.

Biden Delivers Remarks Alongside Disgraced Virginia Governor.

delivered apologist To celebrate Virginia’s progress in fighting COVID-19, President Joe Bidenremarks Friday at Sportrock Climbing Center in Alexandria, Virginia, alongside Virginia governor and full-term abortionRalph Northam.

appeared tweeted Northam was infamously revealed in 2019 to havein a photo of two people dressed in blackface and a KKK costume. At the time, Biden, “There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately.”

Nevertheless, as of Friday, Biden was singing Northam’s praises, calling him “one of the best governors in the country.”

“Governor Northam, I want to thank you for your welcome to the Commonwealth,” Biden said. “And I want to thank you for all you’re doing to help win the fight against COVID. You’re one of the best governors in the country in taking this on, and you did it from the beginning.” He added later, “Gov—I really mean this; I’m not being political—you’ve done one hell of a job, Doc.”

Sounds like Northam’s “moral authority” wasn’t too far gone after all.

Biden Tells Little Girl She “Looks Like She’s 19”.

went awry Biden’s remarks to service members and their families in advance of Memorial Daywhen Biden paused to comment on a little girl’s hair barrettes and appearance.

acknowledged Heone of the children of a military family present with the remark, “I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what—and look at her; she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there with her—like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

spoke Bidenat length about his late son Beau, relaying a series of anecdotes about his struggles and his personal humility that were little-connected to the rest of his Memorial Day remarks, except that “he’s like a lot of you,” the president said. “You do your duty. You don’t expect anything for it except be a little—have—get a little respect. It deserves so much more. You deserve so much more.”

commented quipped railed known Biden claimed in his speech, referring to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden a decade ago, that he “got criticized after 9/11 for saying, ‘We’ll follow the son of a bi- —gun to the gates of hell until we get him.'” It appears that Biden conflated numerous separate incidents: Bidenof ISIS in 2014, “We will follow them to the gates of hell until they’re brought to justice, because hell is where they will reside.” He was borrowing a turn of phrase from late senator John McCain, who said several times during his 2008 presidential run that he would follow Osama bin Laden to the “gates of hell.” Both Biden and former president Barack Obama criticized McCain for the statement; Bidenthat “[McCain] says he’ll follow [Al Qaeda] to the gates of hell. You don’t have to go to hell. Just go to Pakistan,” while Obamaagainst his opponent, “McCain likes to say that he’ll follow bin Laden to the gates of hell—but he won’t even go to the cave where he lives.” Furthermore, Biden isto have weighed in against the bin Laden raid.

Other things Biden claimed he’d been criticized for saying included “America has many obligations. We only have one sacred obligation” and “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies.” Get that man a medal.

Biden Addresses (Certain) Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes.

addressing The president finally released a statementthe recent spate of anti-semitic attacks around the country—but steered clear of mentioning any actual physical violence.