On Day 129, Biden-Harris Stayed “Cool” on Memorial Day, Saving Their Efforts for Pride/Juneteenth.

As Memorial Day weekend began, the president and vice president flippantly told Americans to kick back and enjoy it.

“Stay Cool.”

On Saturday, May 29, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off Memorial Day weekend with no mention whatsoever of the service members who paid with their lives for America’s freedom.

First, the president shared a photo of himself holding a half-eaten “chocolate chocolate chip” ice cream cone, wearing aviator sunglasses, and talking to a young girl with long hair. “Stay cool this weekend, folks,” the @POTUS handle tweeted. The photo bizarrely managed to recall two of the most distasteful moments from Biden’s week: licking an ice cream cone while giving unserious answers to reporters in Ohio and inappropriately commenting on the hairstyle and appearance of the child of a service member in Virginia.

“Enjoy the long weekend.”

Not to be outdone, the vice president sent a Memorial Day greeting of her own: “Enjoy the long weekend,” the @VP account tweeted along with a smiling photo of Harris in a signature ensemble. No veterans or service members made it into the photo—just Harris’ beaming profile.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Presumably, the intended audience for the well wishes was not bereaved Gold Star families or disabled survivors of war.

It’s not the first time the Biden-Harris White House has spectacularly excluded the point of a holiday with sober meaning: Biden’s various Easter 2021 messages made no mention of Christ, instead admonishing Americans to do their “spiritual and patriotic duty” and get vaccinated.

Compare and contrast the commemoration from the White House with the way they have communicated their delighted a “Pride Month,” or latterly, “Juneteenth”: