On Day 133, We Learned that Fauci Said He ‘Genuflects’ To Science.

With thousands of pages of his emails released to the public, Mr. Anthony Fauci claimed he had nothing to fear but being taken out of context.

Fauci Faces FOIA Flood.

Mr. Fauci faced the press on Wednesday after thousands of his emails, obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by Buzzfeed and The Washington Post, were released earlier in the week. The “only trouble” with this, in Fauci’s words, is that things might be taken out of context.

“The only trouble is they are really ripe to be taken out of context where someone can snip out a sentence in an email without showing the other emails and say, ‘based on an email from Dr. Fauci, he said such-and-such,’ where you don’t really have the full context,” Fauci told Leland Vittert.

The emails reveal the nature of Fauci’s interactions with fellow medical professionals, office assistants, members of the press, critics, and occasionally perfect strangers, including advising a former Obama staffer that wearing a mask wasn’t effective—advice that he attempted to explain and revise in great detail in the interview with Vittert—expressing alarm about reports that could connect him to gain-of-function experiments, and dismissing a warning about taking Chinese Communist Party data at face value as “too long for me to read.”

Fauci struck a religious note in a response to AIDS activist and Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who accused Fauci and other public health officials in the Trump administration of “genuflection in word and deed from most of you to a White House that wants this all to magically go away.”

“Gregg: I am surprised that you included me in your note. I genuflect to no one but science,” Fauci wrote.

Reporters asked exactly zero questions about Fauci’s emails in Wednesday’s press briefing.

Biden Unveils Variety of New Vaccine Freebies.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday heralded the beginning of “month of action” in order to prod Americans toward his goal of a 70 percent coronavirus vaccination rate by July 4.

“Each of you has the power to help us gain this freedom as a nation,” the president said. “If you get a shot this week, you can be fully vaccinated by July 4th—by the week of July the 4th. And you can celebrate Independence Day free from fear or worry.”

Biden also announced that his administration would come knocking on doors to GOTV—get out the vaccine. “We’ll also kick things off this weekend with a National Canvassing Weekend, where thousands of volunteers will be out knocking on doors and encourage their communities to get vaccinated,” he said.

Vaccines.gov now features a list of prizes and rewards available to those who get vaccinated, including treats like donuts, tickets to sporting events, and (from Microsoft) “thousands of Xboxes to Boys and Girls Clubs in hard-hit areas to help promote the importance of vaccinations.” Certain YMCA facilities will provide free, drop-in childcare for parents receiving the vaccine. Dating sites like Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge are offering special boosts and premium experiences to users who get the jab. Anheuser-Busch has promised free beer for everyone if Biden meets his goal.

Joe Treats Jill To Birthday Beach Getaway.

Frequent weekend getaways notwithstanding: In the middle of the work week, the president joined First Lady Jill Biden for two nights at their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate her 70th birthday.