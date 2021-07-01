On Day 140, Biden Admitted He Keeps Forgetting He’s President.

Representing the United States abroad for the first time in office, the Bidens descended on the United Kingdom acting as folksy and haphazard as ever.

Biden Jets Off To The UK, “Keeps Forgetting” He’s President.

President Joe Biden kicked off his European tour on Wednesday, giving brief comments en route to Air Force One—”Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one—it just got me”—and outlining his goals for the trip as “strengthening the alliance and [making] it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move.” On the plane, the First Lady Jill Biden tweeted out a photo of herself working behind the president’s desk, captioned, “Prepping for the G7.”

For their first engagement, the president delivered remarks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall alongside the First Lady, who snapped, “Joe, pay attention,” when Biden turned to survey the crowd during her speech.

Both Joe and Jill separately had awkward, sputtering interruptions to their remarks upon realizing that the crowd should be seated or stand at ease. “I keep forgetting I’m President,” Biden said.

The remainder of the Bidens’ time in the United Kingdom was set to include a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his satanist wife Mrs. Carrie Johnson, three consecutive days of G-7 sessions, and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Anthony Fauci Is Unassailable, Says Anthony Fauci.

If you missed Mr. Anthony Fauci’s interview with Chuck Todd on Wednesday, you missed an event for the history books: The coronation of Mr. Fauci, by Mr. Fauci, as the unassailable titan of his industry; the one true Scientist.

Fauci declared on national television that attacking him—i.e., for being a poor scientist or a compromised public health official—is the same thing as attacking science wholesale. He also characterized anything he said that was not well-received as “inconvenient truths.”

“A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science. Because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science. Sometimes those things were inconvenient things for people, and there was pushback against me,” Fauci said. “So if you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Mr. Anthony Fauci. You are attacking science.”

He added, “You have to be asleep not to see that . . . Science and the truth are being attacked.”

The bravado didn’t last through all topics, however. America’s self-declared guardian of science became a bit flustered when asked by Todd to comment on the “more likely scenario” between a deliberate cover-up by the Chinese government or a panicked response to a lab leak. Fauci shifted uncomfortably in his seat and stammered, “You know, Chuck, I don’t want to get into that, because lately, everything I say gets taken out of context.”