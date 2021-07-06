On. Day 143, Joe Biden Refused to Name the Ideology Behind the Pulse Nightclub Shooting: Radical Islam.

On Day 143, Biden asked one of his G7 counterparts to attest to whether America is back. “Yeah. Definitely.”

On Saturday, June 12, at the G7 summit:

adopted Biden’s “Build Back Better World” (B3W) proposal was, although it’s unclear how the global infrastructure plan will be financed.

reported A senior administration official told CNN that while leaders established infrastructure goals in common, a meeting on how to approach China turned contentious as leaders aired disparate views. “The disagreements, aired during a session that at one point became so sensitive that all internet was shut off to the room, pitted European nations against the United States, Britain and Canada, who urged stronger action against China for its authoritarian practices, including forced labor practices in western Xinjiang province,” CNN

Following a bilateral meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, a reporter asked Biden, “Mr. President, have you convinced allies that America is back?”

BIDEN: Ask him.



Q: [To Macron] Is America back?



MACRON: Yeah. Definitely.

WATCH: In Saturday’s G7 roundtable, President Joe Biden attempted to correct Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to call on the president of South Africa—but Johnson insisted he already had.

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

Fifth Anniversary Of Islamic Terror Attack.

President Joe Biden observed the fifth anniversary of the Islamic State-inspired terror attack at the Pulse nightclub by expressing the need to honor the lives lost “with action;” not against terrorism, but against guns and LGBT “hate and inequities,” which were not the motivation for the attack. Five years on, Biden—who was Vice President when the shooting occurred—declined to acknowledge the true motivation of the massacre: anti-American, radical Islamic terrorism.

Five years ago, we suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ+ community in our history. Within minutes, Pulse Nightclub turned from a place of acceptance and joy to a place of unspeakable pain. As we remember those we lost, we must recommit to honoring them with action. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2021

A day earlier, the White House held a roundtable with two issue groups—”LGBTQ+ leaders and gun violence survivors and advocates,” according to the readout—to discuss “the ongoing public health crisis of gun violence in America and the burden that this crisis has on LGBTQ+ communities across our nation.”

The president also announced plans to designate the nightclub as a national memorial: “In the coming days, I will sign a bill designating Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial, enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago: Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground,” the statement read.

VP Heckled About Border At “Pride” Parade.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff participated in a gay pride parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday—but even there, Harris couldn’t escape a question about when she would visit the U.S. southern border.