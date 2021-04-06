On Day 69, Kamala Expressed “Frustration” At Not Being Able to Live in Fancy New Digs.

Listen up when the Biden White House gets sarcastic—they might be telling the truth.

As the Office of Personnel Management seeks federal government volunteers to deploy to the southern border, the Biden White House allowed reporters inside the Donna, Texas, migrant detention facility for the first time Tuesday. The facility was at 1,600% capacity.

From ABC News:

Representatives from the press were allowed inside a temporary tent facility in Donna, Texas, which was meant to hold 250 migrants but had a population of more than 4,100 as of Tuesday. Of those, 3,400 were unaccompanied minors and more than 2,000 have waited beyond the legal limit of 72 hours, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Under CDC guidelines, each of the soft-sided pods in the facility should have held 32 people.

NBC News reported that the three reviewed by the media held 516, 576, and 615 children per pod. Images from the tour clearly show minors housed in severely overcrowded quarters, some with barely enough space to walk or sleep without making physical contact with others. The Associated Press noted that while children were evaluated for lice, fever, and suicidal thoughts, “no COVID-19 test was administered unless a child showed symptoms.”

On February 7, press secretary Jen Psaki asked a reporter, “Are you suggesting they’re letting people in across the border without testing them?”, but did not confirm or deny the assertion in the question. On February 23, when Psaki was quizzed by Fox correspondent Peter Doocy about the reopening of “a temporary facility for migrant children in Texas… the same facility that was open for a month in the Trump administration,” Psaki replied, “I’m sure you’re not suggesting that we have children right next to each other in ways that are not COVID safe, are you?”

As of Tuesday, that’s precisely what the Biden regime was doing.

More From The Biden-Harris West Wing.

frustrated Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedlywith the progress of renovations to the vice president’s residence.

held Not-Border-Czar Harrisa phone call with the president of Guatemala on developing “innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime.”

depicting doubling As videoan attack on an Asian-American woman went viral on social media, the White House announced it isdown on efforts to fight anti-Asian bias—an issue that Mayor Bill de Blasio claims “started in Washington, D.C., but it has to end here in New York City.”

reinstate The president’s suggestion that states shouldmask mandates hasn’t gone over well with Republican governors.