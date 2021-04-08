On Day 71, Abortion Advocate Joe Biden Says Vaccination Is The “Godly Thing To Do.”

On Day 71, the pro-abortion President of the United States described getting a COVID-19 vaccine as a spiritual, patriotic, and moral duty, and asked religious leaders to mobilize their congregations accordingly.

After Biden Gets Four Pinocchios, Psaki Tries For More.

In a press briefing Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki defended a line of attack by her boss that had received “four Pinocchios” from The Washington Post.

Biden has accused new Georgia election reform laws of “[ending] voting hours early” and “[making] it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line.” The law simply standardizes the vague “normal business hours” standard to mean specifically 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on early voting days, including two mandatory Saturdays and two optional Sundays, with options to extend the hours. It also allows poll workers to set up a self-service water stand while prohibiting outside groups from distributing refreshments to those in line.

Asked if the White House would change its tone given that its earlier statements were not correct, Psaki replied:

“No, our tone is not changing. We have concerns about the specific components of the package, including the fact that it makes it harder and more difficult for people to vote by limiting absentee options; by making it not viable, not possible for people to provide water to people who are in line; by not standardizing longer hours. So, if you’re making it harder to vote, no, we don’t support that.”

Biden Says Getting Vaccinated Is The “Godly Thing To Do.”

After musing that theology and comparative religion are among his “avocations” in a call with faith leaders, Biden urged those in church leadership to mobilize their congregations to get vaccinated.

“You know—and I don’t, you know—some people think that’s an imposition on people’s freedom. I think it’s the—a godly thing to do. Protect your brother and sister. That’s what this is about. It’s about protecting people. It’s a patriotic duty I think we have,” the president said. “They’re going to listen to your words more than they are me as President of the United States. When they’re in your sanctuaries, you can talk to them about what we have to do, what’s available, and not to be fearful—not to be fearful getting the vaccine.”

In addition to “the godly thing to do,” Biden added, “I think [getting vaccinated is] more than a patriotic duty; I think it’s a moral duty.”

Last week a far-left “doctor” claimed on television that freedoms were a “carrot” to be dangled in front of Americans and not returned until they got vaccinated.