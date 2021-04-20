On Day 82, Biden Noted the “Bullying” of Muslims, But NEVER Speaks of Persecuted Christians.

On Day 82, the president pulled out a classic Bidenism: attacking the least of his opponents’ concerns.
Infrastructure Negotiations Underway.
Make America… A Great Engine Again!
The president also pitched his infrastructure plan in a virtual meeting with CEOs on improving the United States’ computer chip supply chain as various industries experience the effects of a global shortage.
“Look, we need to build the infrastructure of today, not repair the one of yesterday,” Biden said. “And the plan I propose is going to create millions of jobs, rebuild America, protect our supply chains, and revitalize American manufacturing. And it’s going to make America—research and development a great engine again.”
At the end of the meeting, when press were told to leave and began shouting questions, Biden put up a hand and said “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa”—yes, fourteen times.