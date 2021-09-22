The Left Cheered When Australians Gave Up Their Guns. Now They’re Being Shot By Their Own Government in the Streets.





Harrowing footage from Australia reveals police enforcing lockdown laws with all the fervor of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The images we watched out of China – at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – are now being replicated on the streets of Western nations.

After 35 people were killed in the Port Arthur Massacre in 1996, the Australian government moved swiftly to ban pump-action shotguns and semi-automatic rifles. While – as Matt Palumbo notes – the number of guns in the country actually failed to decline all that much in the proceeding years, the types of guns available to the public along with the groups of people owning them prove the importance of America’s Second Amendment.

Per the University of Sydney, “the proportion of Australians who hold a gun licence has fallen by 48 percent since 1997,” and “the proportion of Australian households with a firearm has fallen by 75 percent in recent decades.”

It’s not much use, in the face of authoritarianism, to have a prevalence of handguns owned by a small section of society. Congressman Matt Gaetz made this point in a Fox News interview in 2019, rattling the cages of the pseudo-fact checkers whose gloating words are now staring them right back in the face.

“Nobody would suggest that in the United States we would want Australia’s solution. There they went and confiscated all the guns. You know who did what Australia did? Venezuela. And now their people can’t fight back when they are having to fight their way out of a socialist dictator.” – Rep. Matt Gaetz, 2019

Indeed the left media has gloated about disarming Australians for the past 25 years, op-eds in The Atlantic, Fortune magazine, and studies by left-wing think-tanks have tried to foist Australia’s gun laws on America. The Guardian called Australia’s laws a “gold standard.” Vox has been hyping them, too:

“Semi-automatic rifles and shotguns were prohibited, with a few exceptions, all firearms were required to be registered, a proof of reason would be required for all gun-licence applicants and gun purchases, with self-defence not considered a reason.” – The Guardian, April 2021

All this despite Australia’s own Ambassador to America admitting such moves had no place in the United States.

“Australia and the United States are completely different situations, and it goes back to each of our foundings. America was born from a culture of self-defense. Australia was born from a culture of ‘the government will protect me.’ Australia wasn’t born as a result of a brutal war. We weren’t invaded. We weren’t attacked. We weren’t occupied. That makes an incredible difference, even today.” – Australian Ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey

Now, just 25 years after Port Arthur, Australians are being shot on the streets by their own government.

UNREAL: Australians are being shot in the back as they are running away 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/n70WjeRg2I — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 22, 2021

The bullets may be rubber, or “non-lethal” as they euphemistically call them. But they’re being fired at Australian citizens who have the audacity to want to… go outside. To leave their homes. To live life as normally as they can despite the state’s insistence of locking people in their own homes and creating a culture of fear around the Chinese Communist Party’s virus.

Naturally, The Guardian is now siding with the jack-booted thugs firing into the backs of their own people as they run away. This is the same Guardian that called the police break-up of a violent riot outside the White House a “brutal” dispersal.

Quite the different tone between the Guardian's headline when police dispersed violent rioters outside the White House and when thugs shot their fellow countrymen in the back for protesting lockdowns. Go figure! pic.twitter.com/2jau97Xjz5 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 22, 2021

Of course holding the left to its own standards is a hiding to nowhere. But every American should consider it their duty to hold their fellow citizens to the standards outlined in the nation’s founding document – the Constitution of the United States:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” – Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, 1791

Americans, let Australia be a lesson, but not in the way the left has suggested for nearly three decades.

Never, ever, never give up your guns.



