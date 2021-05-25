Yahoo, AP Lied About Gaetz-Greene Rally Size… Compared it to January 6th!?

Almost 3,500 attendees attempted to gain entry into the Gaetz-Greene rally in Mesa, Arizona last Friday, but “reporters” David Knowles Jonathan J. Cooper

Despite a targeted attempt by the far-left, pedophile-founded Lincoln Project to inundate the rally with fake attendees, organizers and attendees declared the event a raging success, with a capacity crowd of 1200 inside the ballroom, and thousands addressed by the Members of Congress in the overflow outside.

But writing for Yahoo, still one of the widest read news sites, author David Knowles claimed “a crowd of roughly 800 people gathered at a hotel ballroom in Mesa.”

At the start of the rally, there were at least double that number still outside, waiting to try to get in. And at least 1200 already in the ballroom itself. Images and video confirm the crowd size, as did event organizers and security on the door on the day.

Nevertheless, the phony narrative seemed to have been agreed upon.

Jonathan J. Cooper (also known as J.J. Cooper) wrote for the Associated Press:

“We are here in Arizona to stand in solidarity with the Arizona election audit,” Gaetz said to a cheering crowd of several hundred supporters Friday night in Mesa.

Basic images from both inside and outside of the room disprove Knowles and Cooper’s claims. But neither seemed to care.

Knowles accepted on social media that he was “impressed” by the crowd size, but refused to alter his false count.

“The figure I cited in my piece was based on the crowd inside the venue, counting every single seat and counting heads,” he claimed, before adding that he didn’t think the event was at capacity because there was “[l]ots of space at the back of the room where the press were standing.”

In fact, most venues’ capacities are not when the room has no more standing space, but rather, when it reaches fire regulation capacity.

In the Delta by Marriott Mesa case, that number was 1200 in the room, and it was hit early on. No more were allowed in.

Since writing his erroneous article, Knowles has spent most of his time on social media attacking conservatives such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Lindell, Steve Bannon, and Matt Gaetz himself.

Knowles even ludicrously tweeted: “At the Mesa, Ariz. rally on Friday, I witnessed a dynamic that was all too similar to Jan. 6.”

The rally was predominantly attended by retired Arizona ladies and their husbands, with songs such as “YMCA” and “Rocket Man” playing in the background. Most riots feature no such thing.

Prior to working at Yahoo, Knowles spun corporate copy for Edelman PR, a firm which recently expanded its China practice with flagship offices in Beijing. He also worked at Democratic Party candidate Michael Bloomberg’s website, and for the far-left New York Daily News.

Cooper – a career local news reporter – failed to comment when asked about his reporting of disinformation.