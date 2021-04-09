1 In 3 Americans Think Fauci Putting Big Pharma Above Interests of Americans.

 A new poll reveals that 32 percent of Americans feel Dr. Anthony Fauci is prioritizing the interests of the pharmaceutical industry over the American public.

The poll was conducted by John Zogby Strategies and found that 31.7 percent of adults polled felt that Dr. Fauci “has the pharmaceutical industry’s best interest at heart” and just 44.9 percent felt that he “has the public’s best interest at heart.”

23.4. percent of U.S. adults polled were “not sure” who Fauci – the federal government’s highest-paid employee – was prioritizing.

