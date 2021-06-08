LISTEN: 18 Years Ago, A Physician Called into CSPAN to Tell Fauci to Resign Over the Same Style of Bungled Messaging He’s Had During COVID.

Nearly two decades ago, a physician called into C-SPAN and asked Dr. Anthony Fauci’s to resign, insisting that during his tenure as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director, America’s”ability to control infectious diseases hasn’t improved but, in fact, worsened.”

Described as a physician from Durham, North Carolina, the caller made the prophetic remarks during an April 14th, 2003 Open Phones program focusing on the “source of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and efforts to combat the disease” amidst an epidemic in Hong Kong.

The caller begins by outlining Fauci’s inability to convey public health messages to Americans:

“You’ve been at the NIH a pretty long time, and it seems to me that during your tenure, our ability to control infectious diseases hasn’t improved but, in fact, worsened. And even basic health tips such as you can’t use antibiotics to treat viral infections have not been adequately communicated to the public because, for instance, people will come in demanding an antibiotic for a common cold or any other viral infection which has certainly served to create more resistant strains. Not saying that this has anything to do with this particular SARS epidemic.”

“But don’t you think it’s time you step down and let someone else who has a more effective message,” she concludes.

“Actually, no,” Fauci responds before laughing.