BREXIT: 20% of “Remain” Voters Would Now Opt to Leave EU, Polling Shows.

A Bloomberg poll found that support for “Brexit” has grown even among individuals who voted to remain in the European Union in 2016.

“Almost one in five of those who voted to remain in the EU in 2016 would choose to stay out now, according to the poll. By contrast, only 9% of 2016 leave voters want to re-join,” an April 12th Bloomberg report notes.

The article, which highlights the European Union’s poor and “hostile” handling of vaccination programs, added that the poll “shows support for Brexit has grown since the historic 2016 referendum, and almost two-thirds of adults believe that being outside the EU helped the U.K.’s vaccination program to succeed.”

The poll also found that the overall percentage of people supporting Brexit has increased:

“When respondents who declined to back either side are removed, the equivalent of 54% of adults now say they would vote to stay out of the bloc in a repeat referendum, and 46% say they would re-join. That’s a wider margin than the 52%-48% split in 2016.”