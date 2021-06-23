55% Support Election Audits, 1 in 10 Democrats Say Biden Did NOT Win Fairly.

A stunning new poll

Additionally, the poll reveals that 10 percent of Democrats do not believe Joe Biden was elected fairly.

Asked, “Do you support or oppose audits of election results?” a majority of 55 percent said they support them. Only 29 percent said they stood in opposition.

Asked “Does expressing doubt about the outcome of elections undermine democracy in America?” 34 percent said no, 48 percent said yes, and 18 percent were not sure.

Lastly, asked whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly, a massive 41 percent said no, while 50 percent said yes. Nine percent of people said they were not sure, and 10 percent of Democrats admitted Biden did not win fairly.

The National Pulse was the first to highlight election fraud strategies employed by the left, from the Transition Integrity Project, to Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life, to the wild statistical anomalies immediately prevalent in the November 3rd election data.

Visit Rasmussen for more information.