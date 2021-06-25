60% of US Voters Say Fauci Is Lying: COVID Came From A Lab.

A majority of registered US voters, 60 percent, believe that Covid-19 was indeed created in a Chinese lab and leaked.

While the media and Democrat politicians have consistently called the lab leak origin hypothesis a “conspiracy theory,” a Fox News poll shows that 60 percent of US voters now believe Covid-19 was “created in China lab [and] leaked.” Thirty-one percent of voters still believe that Covid-19 “evolved from nature in China.”

Half of U.S. registered voters – 50 percent – believe the COVID-19 pandemic has “permanently changed the way Americans live,” while 42 percent say that the change is a temporary one.

Seventy percent of voters think that the change for many Americans to working from home is a good thing, while 23 percent think it is a bad thing. Last year, only 52 percent of voters were comfortable going to restaurants and stores, but now 81 percent of voters say they are very comfortable or somewhat comfortable going to stores and restaurants.

Unvaccinated Americans are more comfortable going to restaurants and stores than vaccinated Americans. While 49 percent of unvaccinated voters say they are very comfortable going out, only 38 percent of vaccinated voters say the same.

Sixty-five percent of voters–about two-thirds–said they had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty-one percent of voters believe that employers should should be “allowed to require employees to be vaccinated,” while 44 percent believe businesses should be able to require customers to present a negative Covid test or a proof of vaccination.

Broken down by party, 69 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans support employers’ requiring vaccinated employees. Seventy percent of vaccinated voters support employee vaccination, while only 17 percent of unvaccinated voters agreed. Sixty percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans support the vaccination requirement for customers. Asked the same question, 60 percent of vaccinated voters and 14 percent of unvaccinated voters support the vaccine requirement for customers.

Seventy-nine percent of Republicans, 58 percent of Independents, and 41 percent of Democrats believe COVID-19 originated in a lab leak.

According to Fox, 64 percent of US voters approve Joe Biden’s handling of the pandemic, and Biden’s overall approval this month is 56 percent. Fifty-four percent of voters disapprove Biden’s handling of China, however.

This Fox News poll of 1,001 registered US voters, chosen at random, was conducted under the joint direction of Shaw & Company (R) and Beacon Research (D) on June 19-22, 2021. The sampling error was plus or minus three percentage points.